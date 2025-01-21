There are several states that have been affected by this dangerous product that would be used to feed the feline pets that are more than common these days in homes. The withdrawal from the market of an important brand of these products is accompanied by a contravention that has been confirmed by the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, who detected the worst of a possible salmonella contagion after the ingestion of these products. A single sample was enough for customers to be alerted, and the product said goodbye to its distribution in the form of a warning. In this article, we will detail precisely what was found and which brand it is.

Beware of this cat product: the food that can be a danger for your cat

The ban of the cat food has been carried out by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States, detailing that this marketing will be stopped in Virginia, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Maryland. Since in these places, they were able to find clues of possible salmonella infection in one of the products distributed in those places. It is precisely about 1,300 pounds of Kitten Mix, one of the most chosen options by cat owners. According to official versions, everything started after a customer complained about problems in his animal. After the detection of salmonella, the investigation began and concluded with the temporary withdrawal of the product.

The Kitten Mix bags that will be discontinued in the market to prevent their purchase by customers are those that entered into circulation between July 18 and 26, 2024. It is important to take this into account and remove from our store any trace of this kind of food, so that our cats cannot ingest this contaminated food that, according to professional versions, can bring the salmonella bacteria to their body. After this, the only thing left to do is to go to an expert to perform an analysis. Keep in mind that some of the symptoms of possible salmonella infection are fever, stomach cramps, headache or diarrhea.

In the document officially distributed by the FDA, it is indicated that the date of request for withdrawal from the markets was January 3, 2025, when Blue Ridge beef entered among the banned products and which must be out of circulation due to potential salmonella contamination.

What you should do about it

If you are one of the people who have purchased one of these Kitten Mix products with the intention of giving it to your cats, it is important that you proceed to dispose of it and be careful with its handling. After throwing it in the trash, wearing gloves, you can clean your hands and say goodbye to the possible disease that has been detected by the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources after the complaint that set a precedent in this type of cases. You can also choose to ask for a refund to the company in charge of manufacturing these cat foods, Blue Ridge Beef, who have allocated a considerable amount of money to solve possible inconveniences of those affected. In their official site you will find the contacts according to the geographic location where you are, otherwise, you can send an email as soon as you can to blueridgebeefnc@yahoo.com, otherwise call 704-873-2072.

If you want to opt for another similar type of complaint about a contamination in food or products, you can enter the FDA website, where complaints are received to alert other customers. You can contact them by phone or by mail.

