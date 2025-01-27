The well-known Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has decided to act immediately in the face of a safety alert regarding a product that has been distributed and possibly consumed by citizens in New York and Massachusetts. Although consumption of this food is unusual, a high percentage of undeclared sulfites can be seriously harmful to the health of those who decide to ingest the food in question. With consequences ranging from allergy to possible reactions requiring hospitalization, you should avoid consuming and throw away these raisins that are causing such a stir.

Be careful about consuming this product’s Apna Wholesale

These are golden raisins from the brand Apna Wholesale Inc, which have been distributed in New York as well as in Massachusetts, stored and made available to the public in retail stores called Apna Bazar, owned by the same people as the producers. The company’s request to alert society and the FDA was issued on January 7, 2025, but this January 22, the Food and Drug Administration has included it in its weekly statement calling for the withdrawal from the market of this product that is so harmful to health. Undeclared sulfites have serious contraindications and side effects, especially for people with asthma.

The famous “Paras Premium Golden Raisins”, as the product packaging says, have been withdrawn from the market and the FDA is asking that these products not be distributed or consumed if you are one of the buyers who has purchased the food. To reassure the public, there have not yet been any reports of illness or people affected by the much-feared sulphites that can put consumers’ health at risk. Another major flaw detected by the FDA is that this product, called sulphite or sulphur dioxide, is not declared on the label, which is causing more controversy among users who have been alarmed by the issue.

How to proceed with the recall

Although the FDA has already publicly launched the recall of these Apna Wholesale Inc. brand golden raisins, many people have bought the product and are storing it at home. For this reason, the FDA is asking people who have them at home to return them in order to request a refund after the recall has been ordered, or to ask the company itself how to proceed. The contact is published on the official website of the FDA announcement. There you will find a phone number. Otherwise, if you don’t want to contact them and ask for a refund, you can simply throw it away and not consume it to avoid health risks.

Keep in mind that the affected products are sold at Apna Bazar, only in 7 oz. and 14 oz. sizes, but they must have a UPC code of 818051014811 and 818051014828. So you should check whether this is the case with your food or not, as it can lead to confusion and invalidated accusations against the producing company.

