Choosing a car can be one of the most difficult decisions of your life. It is that, when spending so much money, the most important thing is to know what is right for you to avoid a bad purchase or a later regret. So, if we want to know what vehicles are best for us, who else to ask but those who are dedicated to fix them? Today, we’ll talk about the 4 best car brands to buy in 2025.

Chris Pyle, a mechanic and auto expert, spoke with JustAnswer, a professional help website, and shared his favorite car brands for 2025. This professional mechanic put all his knowledge to use and recommended 4 manufacturers that work very well on their cars, so they could be a great buying option.

Ford: the trusted workhorse

Pyle recommended two Ford models in particular: the Ford Super Duty or the F150. For him, there are multiple reasons that support the fact that they are the best-selling trucks on the market. As he explained, both do the job, but assuming you need a truck that will do the job of towing a boat or motor home.

Resale value is another important selling factor when buying a vehicle. As the mechanic pointed out, these types of trucks are no problem when it comes time to move on and sell it to buy another model. According to his vast experience, you get a buyer very quickly.

Hyundai and Kia: the champions of value

Chris Pyle explains that one of the best car choices for 2025 are Hyundai or Kia. Any vehicle from these manufacturers could surprise you with their low cost of ownership. Plus, they offer attractive packages right out of the box, making them a great option. “They are usually cheaper to buy, have very good warranties and give you all the accessories you need,” he said.

But here we have to make an important caveat: as a disadvantage, we have the resale value. Therefore, the expert recommends driving it above $200,000 or until the engine falls out, since finding a buyer for these vehicles can be quite complicated.

Tesla: the best option for electric cars

Nowadays, electric cars cornered the automobile market and took great relevance. Within this framework, Tesla became one of the most recognized brands in this type of vehicle. Pyle takes this into account and considers Elon Musk’s company as a solid option.

However, he clarifies that this could be considered a good purchase if you want to switch to electric vehicles to drive mainly locally. This is because these types of cars require you to plan very meticulously when making long trips, as you have to take into account the load of the car.

As for the benefits, the mechanic pointed out that Tesla cars are very well-equipped, with the best features you can get in a car of this type. In addition, they were able to prove to be good cars and place themselves above the other brands that market electrics.

Points to consider when buying a car in 2025

In summary, if you want to buy a car in 2025, you should take into account several items already named to avoid mishaps or later regrets. Reliability, value, real-world usability, and resale potential are key factors in getting a new car. Chris Pyle also recommends skipping the marketing hype and focusing on what’s really important.