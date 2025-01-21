Nature keeps secrets that we are often unaware of and can surprise us for decades, like what happens to vinegar flies. However, the kit of this news is based on the case of ants and plants, which have an unsuspected connection. For years, it has been observed how these insects collect seeds. Such food usually has a fatty attachment that encourages them to carry them underground. This is an ingenious tactic used by plants to disperse their seeds.

This strategy, known as myrmecochory, has guided ecological thinking for many years. However, recent observations have completely shaken this old concept, because a surprising twist was recorded from an unexpected source: oak galls produced by certain wasps.

Ants and wasps: truly amazing insects

One afternoon, Hugo, an 8-year-old boy, noticed something puzzling: he saw a small parade of ants running along a path. These insects were carrying what he assumed were normal seeds. But his father, Andrew Deans, took a closer look and noticed that they were oak galls, not plant seeds.

It should be explained that galls are growths that wasps mold to ensure a safe haven in which their larvae can develop. Hugo’s discovery prompted further research into how wasps might trick ants into unknowingly providing protection, allowing better development for their offspring.

Andrew Deans is a professor of entomology at Peen State. His experiences with insect classification and ecology helped shape the next steps in understanding how such manipulations exist between these two insects.

With the help of other researchers, he studied the structure and chemical composition of oak galls, with the goal of analyzing whether these strange lumps mimicked the attractive elements found in seeds. That line of research opened the door to a broader story about insect collaboration.

The lure of fatty acids

Research on seed dispersal has shown that ants love fatty acids, which can be extracted from specialized seed structures. Many oak galls have a similar coating, sometimes called a hood, which contain molecules quite attractive to these insects.

Once the ants bring the gall inside their nest, they devour the fatty part, but leave the rest. Inside that intact shell, the wasp larvae remain hidden from predators. However, the parallels between seeds and galls have sparked a new debate among entomologists.

A chemical camouflage

The biggest revelation for many researchers is that these galls could mimic the smell of dead insects. “It’s amazing how these structures mimic the chemical profile of dead insects, one of the main food sources of ants,” asserted John Tooker, professor of entomology at the University of Pennsylvania, who has a web lab, where you can consult all his research and reports.

This discovery sheds light on a possible reason behind the ants’ rapid recovery of gills. It is probably that they think they have found a reliable meal, yet they end up giving the wasp larvae a free ride and shelter.

The evolution of the ant-wasp bond

Millions of years before humans paid attention to them, galls were characteristic of oak trees. Fossil records show that wasps and oaks formed a fairly long relationship, although it is unclear when ants became part of this equation.

Some researchers contend that the wasps first convinced the oaks to create galls and then developed shapes to attract the ants. On the other hand, there is a theory that the ants’ interest in fatty acids is what prompted the wasps to use this chemical strategy.

If you have been curious about this article on life in nature, you have the option to see more related publications, from the science section of this digital newspaper.