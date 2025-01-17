Alarm bells went off at Walmart following a warning from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about bags of broccoli florets with possible listeria contamination. The foods in question were distributed in more than 20 states across the country. According to the report, published last December 31, 2024, the affected product is a 12-ounce bag of Marketside Broccoli Flores, washed and ready to eat.

Braga Fresh initiated the voluntary recall following routine tests conducted by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services. These tests detected the presence of listeria in a sample. The recalled bags contain the label “best if used by December 10, 2024” and feature the UPC product code “6 81131 32884 5” and lot code “BFFG327A6.” And while the consumption date has already expired, authorities have made this warning because some consumers may have frozen the product.

To date, no illnesses associated with the recall have been reported. However, the FDA recommends discarding the bags of broccoli florets or returning them to the Walmart location from which they were purchased. This notice, coupled with the recall, is a precautionary measure to avoid possible cases of listeriosis.

Locations where the product was distributed

In the recall notice published by the FDA, they point out that the product was distributed in 20 states across the country. Here is the list of places where the contaminated broccoli bags were present:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Montana

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Texas

Utah

Washington

Wyoming

The supermarket chain has notified its customers and asked them to check their freezers for this product. If it is present, it would be best to discard it to prevent the spread of listeriosis, which could be too harmful to your health.

What is listeria and what are its symptoms?

Listeria is abacterium that can cause a serious infection. It is very dangerous for people with compromised immune systems, pregnant women, older adults and newborns. This is confirmed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The infection, known as listeriosis, can appear in multiple forms: a mild intestinal illness and an invasive infection that affects other parts of the body.

According to information published by the CDC, symptoms of infection include vomiting, diarrhea and fever. They usually appear within 24 hours after consumption of contaminated food. Invasive listeriosis involves more severe symptoms, such as high fever, confusion, neck stiffness, seizures and loss of balance. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, infection in the newborn and premature delivery.

Recommendations for consumers

The FDA advises consumers who have purchased these bags of broccoli at Walmart not to consume it and to discard it immediately. In addition, it recommends thoroughly cleaning any utensils or surfaces that have been in contact with this food. This will prevent the spread of the bacteria. Walmart has advised that customers can return the product for a full refund.

According to the CDC, listeria can survive and grow in refrigerators and freezers due to cold temperatures. This poses a serious risk to families, as there is potential for cross-contamination. For this reason, it is crucial to follow health recommendations and be alert to possible symptoms after consuming suspect foods. And in case of feeling any signs of infection, it is advisable to see a specialist urgently.

When you finish reading this publication, do not hesitate to continue watching other news and be informed at of the latest publications of this digital newspaper.