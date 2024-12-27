In order to put an end to so much bureaucracy and simplify procedures for drivers in several states, the TSA has decided to allow the use of digital identification, so that the driver’s license can be stored on any cell phone. With this measure, you will have a solution in case you forget or misplace your physical license card, either because you forgot it or because you use a different vehicle than usual. Now, your iPhone will be a very useful tool to house your license, allowing you to have access to important documentation at all times while you are behind the wheel. In addition, thanks to this innovation approved in the United States, you will also be able to carry your license on your Apple Watch.

How to carry your driver’s license on your cell phone

There are many unforeseen situations in which we are asked for our driver’s license while we are on the road. Therefore, it is essential to have this document and avoid problems in extreme cases. Thanks to a recent update in mobile devices, it is now possible to have the document digitally on our iPhone, without major complications. Although this function is not yet enabled by the TSA in all states of the country, it is presented as a practical and effective alternative in complicated moments behind the wheel.

All this is possible thanks to Apple Pay, which has established an agreement to unify the driver’s license with Apple Wallet on iPhones, initially in California. This system makes it possible to process documents efficiently and streamline procedures that previously required accessing the web. The application offers a practical solution, avoiding tedious tasks and facilitating the presentation of documents in routine controls.

Your license will be securely stored in the Apple Wallet app, along with other important data. In addition, the update includes the ability to pay and verify your identity with advanced security measures, ensuring peace of mind in its use.

Where can I activate this feature?

As mentioned above, to have your driver’s license on your iPhone mobile you need to reside in one of the specific U.S. states where this functionality is already available. Although California is the most prominent state to be added, it is also active in Ohio, Maryland, Georgia, Arizona and Colorado.

To set up your license correctly, you will need to install your digital card, which will be linked to the Apple Wallet app and, optionally, your Apple Watch. This will allow you to keep your driver’s license up to date and unexpired. By scanning the app, you will be able to complete the registration from your iPhone quickly and easily, turning your cell phone into an indispensable ally in your day-to-day life.

Remember that this functionality will make your cell phone even more valuable, since it will not only house your driving license, but will also allow you to link other services, such as the payment of streaming platforms, Amazon and other applications, through Apple Wallet and Apple Watch.