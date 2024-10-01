The much-awaited fresh SSI check for 2024 with the higher amount is expected to reach millions of recipients within hours, which will provide hope and a source of income. If You are one of the many Americans who depend on such checks, then this news will feature you specifically.

The rise is expected to offer much-needed monetary assistance due to the escalating cost of living and it is vital to know the new rates and when they take effect. In this article, you will learn all there is to know about the SSI check, when it is expected to arrive, and what the raise means for you.

What is the 2024 SSI check increase all about?

The SSI (Supplemental Security Income) is a federal program that offers cash benefits to citizens with a low income, the aged, blind or disabled persons. These payments are changed annually with the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to assist the recipients in meeting this increased cost.

For the year 2024, the COLA increase is 3.2%. This means that you are going to see a little more money on the next check you will receive. The reason for this increase is to ensure that your contributions can at least be able to support the increasing cost of basic commodities needed in day-to-day life such as food, shelter, and health services.

Why is the SSI increase happening now?

The SSA adjusts the cost of living each year by using the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). This review assists the SSA in knowing how much more the beneficiaries would require to cater for the inflation. As the prices of food and other necessities have risen, the rise for 2024 means that your SSI payment will be worth more than it was last year.

Who will receive the new SSI check?

If you already are a recipient of the SSI benefits, you will see the increase reflected in your next check. You do not have to take any action or complete any additional paperwork. This update applies to all eligible beneficiaries, including:

Elderly individuals aged 65 and older

Blind or visually impaired individuals

People with disabilities that prevent them from working

If you are entitled to SSI, then you should get the check on the due date with the raise included.

When will you receive your 2024 SSI check?

The wait is almost over! The first SSI checks with the 2024 increase are expected to be delivered in a matter of hours meaning that some beneficiaries will begin to see the extra money in their accounts by early October.

Usually, the SSI payments are made on the first day of the month, but if this day is a weekend or a holiday, then the payment is made the last working day of the prior month. Since October 1st falls on a Tuesday, so you will receive your payment on this day.

Make sure to keep an eye on your bank account or mailbox if you receive paper checks. This way, you can confirm that the payment has arrived on time and with the expected increase.

How much more will you receive with the increase?

The 3.2% raise may not be much, but every cent matters when you are living on a tight budget, and you have no other source of income. For instance:

The federal SSI pensions in 2023 were limited to $914 a month for single people and $1,371 for married couples. With the 3.2% COLA added to the monthly benefits, the new monthly payments for Social Security benefits in 2024 will be about $943 for the individual and $1,415 for the couple.

It’s a small increase but it will go towards meeting some of the increased costs that you might have observed in the past year.

The new SSI check with the 2024 increase gives slight hope to millions of Americans who are struggling financially. The 3.2% increase may not be much, but it will indeed go a long way in an attempt to meet the cost of living. Knowing when, how much, and why this increase occurs can assist you in financial planning for the upcoming year.

So, stay updated about any changes in the financial world to make plans for the future.