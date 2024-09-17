It is important to understand how Social Security works because the rules about when you can start receiving benefits change often. To many people in the United States, Social Security is the only source of income they can rely on in their old age or in case of disability. However, as new rules are being implemented, you may find yourself trying to figure out how these changes will affect your own benefits. Concerns such as “Will I have to work more?” or “Will I receive less money?” are among the most frequent ones among those who rely on these benefits.

What is the New Social Security Eligibility Rule?

The new Social Security eligibility rule is designed to revamp the procedures for determining Social Security payments, especially for those who become eligible due to disability or work credits. Among the most significant reform measures, is the extension of the number of work credits needed to receive benefits. Presently, to qualify for Social Security retirement or disability payments, people must earn 40 credits, the equivalent of approximately 10 years of work. The new rule will change this provision for some age ranges and conditions of work.

Also, the rule imposes tougher budgetary constraints for the SSI program, which is another program that provides cash assistance to the aged, blind, and disabled individuals with limited income and resources. These changes are part of the general policy to limit the provision of benefits only to the most needy and at the same time preserve the viability of the Social Security program.

Who Will Be Affected by the New Rule?

The new eligibility rule will mainly impact two groups of people: those who are nearing retirement age and those applying for disability benefits.

Retirement Applicants: Those who are expected to retire within the next few years should perhaps rethink their decision to claim Social Security benefits. The alterations to work credit rules suggest that some people who anticipated receiving benefits at a specific age might encounter delays or less funding. The number of credits required to qualify for full retirement benefits may vary depending on the age and work record of the applicant.

Disability Applicants: For SSDI, the new rule will demand more substantial evidence of long-term disability and an accurate account of income. Applicants will be required to submit new medical evidence and prove that their disability has severely limited their chances of employment.

The changes to Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will also be felt by those who depend on this program for extra income. According to the new income limits, some may find it challenging to qualify, especially if they have other sources of income or assets. SSI recipients are required to have a low income and minimal resources, and the new regulation strengthens these conditions to combat fraud.

How Does This Rule Impact Your Social Security Payments?

Despite the apparent complexity of the new rule, its main purpose is to redefine the payment depending on the work record, age, and income status of the applicants. While some will not see much of a change in their benefits, others may experience delayed payments, reduced monthly benefits, or more rigorous examinations during the application process.

If you have not yet earned 40 credits by the time you reach retirement age, you might have to work longer to qualify for benefits under the new rules. Therefore, those who have already earned the required credits should not experience much change in their payments.

For disability applicants, the more stringent review process means that applications may take longer to be approved and if the new criteria are not met, then benefits may be less than expected. Specifically, those with borderline cases or those whose medical records are not well-documented should expect more questions or rejection of benefits.

Learn about the new Social Security rule



The new Social Security eligibility rule that will be implemented at the end of the month will primarily affect those nearing retirement or those applying for disability benefits. While some people may have to contribute more years of service to qualify for benefits or meet other conditions, others will not be greatly affected. Before the changes take place, it is recommended that you review your Social Security account, check your work and medical history for accuracy, and find out how these changes may affect your payments.