Thousands of citizens in your State will soon be getting SNAP payments as the distribution date approaches. In the United States, there are still numerous places that offer Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, which can reach up to $1,751.



SNAP benefits consist of monthly payments toward the purchase of food for low-income people. Formerly known as Food Stamps, this program provides essential assistance to ensure that families can access an adequate and nutritious diet.

These states are delivering SNAP benefits from September 14 through 28

So far, 29 States have finished delivering SNAP benefits in the United States. Guam, the United States Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia have also sent money to EBT cards. However, there are a total of 21 States and Puerto Rico that have not finished sending these benefits to buy groceries.

Wisconsin: September 1-15

Alabama: September 4-23

Delaware: Sept. 2-23

Florida: September 1-28

Georgia: Sept. 5-23

Indiana: Sept. 5-23

Kentucky: September 1-19

Louisiana: September 1-23

Maine: September 10-14

Maryland September 4-23

Massachusetts: September 1-14

Michigan: September 3-21

Mississippi: September 4-21

Missouri: September 1-22

New Mexico: Sept. 1-20

North Carolina: September 3-21

Ohio September 2-20

Tennessee: September 1-20

Texas: September 1-28

Utah: September 15

Washington: September 1-20

SNAP check recipients will get this money

The amount of SNAP benefits an individual or family can get will depend on several factors, including household size, income, and specific needs. For example, for a single individual, the highest benefit that can be gotten is $291. However, the average benefit amount is about $202, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP).



For a family of four, the maximum benefit amount can be as high as $973. However, the average of these payments is about $713, according to the CBPP. This amount can represent significant help for families and underscore the importance of the program in providing food support.



For a family of eight, SNAP benefits can be as high as $1,751, with an average of $1,196. This demonstrates that, depending on the size of the household, the amount of benefits can be substantial and provide considerable economic relief.



For even larger families or households, each additional eligible member can result in a $219 increase in benefits. This per additional member adjustment ensures that large families also get an appropriate level of support based on their needs.



If your state is not sending food stamps because the September payments have already been completed, you will have to wait until October 2024 to get the next benefits. This is important to keep in mind in order to plan for the proper receipt and use of these benefits.

What is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, helps low-income people buy nutritious food. Although SNAP is a federal program, it is administered by state agencies through local offices. You may qualify for SNAP if you meet certain income and resource requirements.

To participate in the SNAP benefits program, the composition of your household must meet specific requirements. The definition of household includes everyone who resides under the same roof as you and who buys and prepares food with you. If you do not have a permanent residence, you may be eligible for SNAP even if you have no fixed address, no place to sleep, and no place to prepare your meals.

Generally, you are not considered to have a permanent residence if you do not have a fixed place to spend the night or the place you spend the night is a temporary room in: