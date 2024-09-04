Thousands of U.S. citizens will directly enjoy SNAP Food Stamp payments with the EBT card in the coming weeks

In the coming weeks, during the month of September, thousands of U.S. citizens will have the opportunity to get a new SNAP food stamp check. These payments are deposited directly onto each recipient’s EBT card, but the date of payment may vary depending on the state in which you live. In some states, the payment may be made on the first day of each month, while in others, recipients may get it as late as September 28.

The good news is that by consulting the list of states that issue these checks, you can identify precisely when to expect them. It is helpful to review this list to know whether the payment will be made at the beginning or end of the month. Be sure to mark on your calendar the estimated SNAP food stamp receipt date, based on your state, so that you are prepared for the arrival of the funds on your EBT card.

When will SNAP food stamp payments arrive in September?

By reviewing the SNAP Food Stamp payment schedule for each state, we can estimate the approximate date we will get our check. However, it is important to note that there may be exceptions even within state guidelines.

Each state may have internal rules that affect the distribution of checks, such as mailing on specific days based on the payee’s last name, for example. Therefore, it is advisable to check your state’s rules for receiving this monthly benefit and make sure you are aware of any specific details that may affect when you will get your payment.

This is the SNAP Food Stamps payment schedule for September:

Alabama: September 4 to 23

Alaska: September 1

Arizona: September 1 to 13

Arkansas: September 4 to 13

California: September 1 to 10

Colorado: September 1 to 10

Connecticut: September 1 to 3

Delaware: September 2 to 23

District of Columbia: September 1 to 10

Florida: September 1 to 28

Georgia: September 5 to 23

Guam: September 1 to 10

Hawaii: September 3 to 5

Idaho: September 1 to 10

Illinois: September 1 to 10

Indiana: September 5 to 23

Iowa: September 1 to 10

Kansas: September 1 to 10

Kentucky: September 1 to 19

Louisiana: September 1 to 23

Maine: September 10-14

Maryland: September 4 to 23

Massachusetts: September 1 to 14

Michigan: September 3 to 21

Minnesota: September 4 to 13

Mississippi: September 4 to 21

Missouri: September 1 to 22

Montana: September 2 to 6

Nebraska: September 1 to 5

Nevada: September 1 to 10

New Hampshire: September 5

New Jersey: September 1 to 5

New Mexico: September 1 to 20

New York: September 1 to 9

North Carolina: September 3 to 21

North Dakota: September 1

Ohio: September 2 to 20

Oklahoma: September 1 to 10

Oregon: September 1 to 9

Pennsylvania: September 3 to 14

Puerto Rico: September 4 to September 22

Rhode Island: September 1

South Carolina: September 1 to 10

South Dakota: September 10

Tennessee: September 1 to 20

Texas: September 1 to 28

Utah: September 5, 11 and 15

Virgin Islands: September 1

Vermont: September 1

Virginia: September 1 to 7

Washington: September 1 to 20

West Virginia: September 1 to 9

Wisconsin: September 1 to 15

Wyoming: September 1 to 4

To check if we have funds on SNAP Food Stamps, the most effective way is to check the balance on our EBT card. This verification ensures that we have the necessary resources to make our food purchases.

In several states, a mobile application has been developed that simplifies this process, allowing users to check their balance quickly and conveniently from their device. However, if we do not have access to the app or prefer an alternative, we can also obtain the information directly at participating establishments, without facing major difficulties.