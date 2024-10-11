If you’re someone with experience in retail management or inventory control and are looking for a lucrative opportunity, Marshall Machines Limited is offering store executive jobs for you. They are currently seeking a store executive, with a salary of up to $16,000 per month.

This could be the perfect chance to apply your skills in a well-established company. But what exactly does this role require? How can you determine if you are the right fit for the job? Let’s answer these questions for you.

Key responsibilities of the store executive

The role of a store executive at Marshall Machines Limited is multifaceted and involves a range of responsibilities. Below is a breakdown of the key duties you would be expected to manage:

Inventory management: One of the main responsibilities of the store executive is to maintain accurate stock and consumption records. You will be responsible for reviewing physical inventories periodically and ensuring that all items are accounted for.

Quality checks on incoming materials: When materials arrive, you’ll be responsible for checking them against invoices, purchase orders, and packing slips. This involves verifying both the quantity and quality of the items to ensure they meet the company’s standards.

Stock tracking and updates: The store executive will also keep detailed records of goods received and issued, ensuring that all movements of inventory are documented accurately. You’ll be expected to compile monthly stock reports and other relevant expenditure data.

Vendor management and procurement: Another essential aspect of the role involves working with vendors. You will need to develop relationships with vendors, negotiate prices, and procure materials in line with the company’s needs.

By handling these responsibilities efficiently, you will help the company maintain smooth operations, reduce delays, and minimize costs associated with inventory mismanagement.

What qualifications are required?

Marshall Machines Limited is looking for someone with strong organizational and management skills. While this is an entry-level position, certain qualifications and experience can set you apart from other candidates:

Experience in customer service: Previous experience in customer service is preferred for this role. Although the position is centered around inventory management, being able to communicate effectively with vendors and internal teams is critical.

Retail or inventory management experience: Ideally, candidates should have experience in retail or inventory management, as the role will involve overseeing stock levels and ensuring that everything is accounted for properly.

Sales management and procurement skills: Some background in sales management or procurement is a plus, as you’ll be negotiating prices with vendors and ensuring that materials are procured at the right time and price.

Salary and benefits

Marshall Machines Limited is offering a very competitive salary for the store executive position, with a monthly salary ranging from $12,000 to $16,000. This is well above the average for similar roles, making this a highly attractive opportunity for qualified candidates.

In addition to the salary, the position comes with a range of benefits, which include:

Health insurance : A comprehensive health insurance package, covering medical, dental, and vision needs.



: A comprehensive health insurance package, covering medical, dental, and vision needs. 401(k) and 401(k) matching : The company offers a 401(k) plan, along with a matching contribution to help you save for retirement.



: The company offers a 401(k) plan, along with a matching contribution to help you save for retirement. Flexible schedule : The company understands the importance of work-life balance, and offers a flexible schedule for its employees.



: The company understands the importance of work-life balance, and offers a flexible schedule for its employees. Paid time off : You’ll also enjoy paid time off, giving you the opportunity to rest and recharge.



: You’ll also enjoy paid time off, giving you the opportunity to rest and recharge. Employee discounts: As part of the company’s employee benefits, you will have access to exclusive discounts.

How to apply

If you’re ready to take the next step and apply for the store executive position at Marshall Machines Limited, follow these simple instructions to submit your application:

Visit the website: Go to this website.

Search for the job: Use the search bar to find the store executive position that fits your requirements by typing in keywords like “store executive” and “Marshall Machines Limited.”

Click “Quick Apply”: Once you find the listing that matches your preferences, click on the “Quick Apply” button to start the application process.

Sign up or sign in: If you already have a SimplyHired account, sign in with your credentials. If you’re new to the platform, sign up to create an account.

Fill in your details: Enter your personal and professional information, such as your name, contact details, work experience, and qualifications.

Submit your application: Review all the information carefully, and once you’re satisfied, submit your application.

By following these steps, you’ll be one step closer to securing the store executive role at Marshall Machines Limited.

