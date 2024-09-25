If you are a married couple, and you are depending on SSI, then you may be thinking about the expected changes in terms of the benefits you receive. Well, there’s good news! Married couples who are eligible for the SSI will be entitled to up to $1,415 per month from October 1, 2024. This is good news for couples who fail to earn enough to cover their basic needs in a day. In this article, we’ll explain what this adjustment is, who can get it, and how it may affect your financial planning.

Why are SSI payments increasing in 2024?

SSI payments are adjusted yearly depending on the COLA (Cost of living adjustment). The COLA is meant to prevent Social Security payments from losing value due to inflation and increasing prices of food and other products.

These adjustments are made according to the changes in the consumer price index (CPI). CPI tells about the average price change that consumers face over a certain period of time. For 2024, married couples will feel the boost in their SSI benefits and this will help lighten their financial burden.

To know more about October SSI payments, visit.

Eligibility for the $1,415 monthly payment

To be eligible for the maximum SSI benefit of $1,415 as a married couple, you must meet specific requirements:

Marital status: Both individuals must be legally married and living together.

Income limits: SSI is designed for low income beneficiaries. In order to do so, your combined annual income as a couple cannot exceed a given amount.

Asset limits: Married couples must be low-income earners with little or no assets such as savings or property. Normally the asset limit is set at $3000 for couples. This includes money in the bank, and other financial assets such as stocks, bonds, and others.

Age or disability: At least one partner must be 65 or older, blind, or disabled.

If you meet the above criteria, you will be entitled to receive the SSI benefits of $1,415 per month from October 1, 2024.

How does this compare to individual SSI benefits?

For comparison, the maximum monthly SSI payment for an individual in 2024 shall be $943. This means that what married couples get is not twice the amount of the single rate but a combination of both rates. This difference is due to the fact that the SSI program takes economies of scale into consideration and presumes that having two people in a household reduces the cost of living per person.

How to apply for SSI benefits

If you are not yet receiving SSI but think that you should be, the process of applying is simple. Here’s how you can start:

Online application: Visit the Social Security Administration (SSA) website to start your application online.

By phone: You can also apply by calling the SSA at 1-800-772-1213.

In-person: If you prefer, you can visit your local Social Security office to apply in person.

When applying, you will be required to present proof of income, assets and eligibility. These are documents such as bank statements, proof of age or disability, and marital status documents.

Important considerations for married couples

While the increase in SSI payments is undoubtedly good news, there are a few things to keep in mind:

Income limits: If you have SSI, a change in your income will mean a change in the benefits you get or whether you qualify for them at all. It is advisable to inform the SSA of any changes in income as soon as they occur.

Medicaid eligibility: In fact, many SSI recipients are also eligible for Medicaid. This can change your Medicaid eligibility. That’s why it is important to check how it will influence your healthcare.

Impact on other benefits: If you are getting other forms of government benefits, then the increase in SSI may mean that you receive less from those programs.

The proposed raise in SSI payments for married couples is a good move that will assist low-income elderly and disabled persons to meet their basic needs. Starting from October 1, 2024, the maximum benefit of $1,415 per month will help you save a decent amount on your monthly expenses.