If you live in New York and are looking for a job, Levi’s has openings for temporary sales associates. Interested in finding out how to apply?

To strengthen its team ahead of the year-end shopping season, Levi’s has begun a search for new talent in several cities in the state. The company is preparing its workforce to face one of the most intense periods of the year, when the demand for products increases considerably. This staff reinforcement is a key strategy to ensure that they can maintain the level of customer service and meet consumer expectations during this crucial season.

Levi’s has a total of 242 stores across the United States, approximately 6% of which are located in New York State. This percentage reflects the strategic importance of the region, which is one of the most dynamic markets for the brand. New York, with its constant flow of shoppers and vibrant commercial life, represents a great opportunity for Levi’s, which is looking to capitalize on the increase in holiday shopping.

According to Indeed data, the median wage for the positions Levi’s offers in this type of hiring is $14.27 per hour. However, this figure can vary depending on the geographic location of the store and the experience the candidate has. Stores in more competitive or higher cost-of-living areas tend to offer slightly higher wages, with the goal of attracting the best talent available. This approach allows the company to have trained and motivated employees to meet the demanding pace of holiday shopping.

Jobs at Levi’s: How to apply?

To apply, you can visit the Levi’s website, search for the city you are interested in and click on the “apply” button to start your online application.

Levi’s has an equal opportunity policy, ensuring that all people, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation or other categories, can apply.

What are Levi’s employee benefits?

Levi’s employees enjoy a variety of benefits, including:

Five hours of paid volunteer time per month

Flexible medical, dental and life insurance options.

Paid time off program that begins accruing on day one.

60% discounts on store products.

Learning and professional development opportunities.

What should a Levi’s employee do?

Sales associates will have a variety of responsibilities, such as:

Support productivity during high volume periods.

Provide excellent customer service.

Maintain store presentation.

Comply with established policies and procedures.

Employment at Levi’s: What are the requirements to apply?

To be considered, certain requirements must be met:

Availability for flexible schedules, including evenings and weekends.

Ability to lift up to 40 pounds and perform various physical activities .

. Reliable transportation and high school diploma or GED.

If you are interested in joining Levi’s and taking advantage of this employment opportunity, please feel free to apply and be a part of their team during the exciting shopping season.

Levi’s Brand History

Levi Strauss & Co. (also known as Levi’s) is an American publicly traded clothing manufacturer, known worldwide for the Levi’s brand of jeans.

It was founded in San Francisco, California (United States) in 1853 by Levi Strauss, an immigrant of Jewish origin from Buttenheim, in the Franconia region of the southern German state of Bavaria. Sales revenues in 2018, amounted to USD 5.6 billion, and it has more than 15100 employees.

Levi’s has been worn by people from all walks of life, from miners to actors to Nobel Prize winners, from Marlon Brando to Albert Einstein himself, whose leather jacket was made by Levi Strauss & Co in the 1930s and sold at Christies auction house in July 2016 for £110,500.