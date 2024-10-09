If you are a dermatologist looking for a fulfilling and lucrative career, then keep reading. Currently, the Miami VA Healthcare System is offering a great opportunity for a skilled dermatologist to join its team. This job comes with a competitive salary of $280,000 to $400,000 per year, and allows you to not only receive an attractive compensation package, but also to care for our nation’s veterans that so desperately need medical care.

Let’s talk more about the requirements and the application process.

Key responsibilities of the dermatology position

As a full time permanent position, the role involves offering specialist dermatological care to a number of veterans who, because of their service in the military, often suffer from complex skin conditions. Your responsibilities will include:

Diagnosing and treating benign and malignant conditions of the skin, hair, and nails.



Managing dermatological care for both inpatients and outpatients.



Assisting in inpatient and outpatient consultations and follow-ups.



Providing treatment for sexually transmitted diseases and disorders of the integumentary system, including the mouth and external genitalia.



Collaborating with physician assistants and other team members to ensure comprehensive care.



Utilizing electronic medical records to review patient histories and coordinate care effectively.



Participating in trainee education and potentially conducting dermatology research.

The role includes travel to the Miami VA Healthcare Facility once a week, so this position is suitable for candidates who want to keep a healthy balance between clinical responsibilities and engaging with colleagues across various settings.

Requirements for this position

To qualify for this dermatologist position at the Miami VA Healthcare System, candidates must meet specific requirements:

Education and licensure: To be eligible, you must have a Doctor of Medicine (or equivalent) degree from an accredited institution as well as an unrestricted license to practice medicine in the United States.

Residency and board certification: Completion of a dermatology residency and board certification in dermatology is required. Applicants must be eligible for, or currently hold, a valid, unrestricted license to practice as a professional in the U.S.

Citizenship and language proficiency: The applicants should be U.S. citizens and should possess good proficiency in spoken and written English.

How to apply for the dermatologist job in Miami

Applying for the dermatologist position at the Miami VA Healthcare System is a straightforward process. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you through it:

Create or log into your USA Jobs account: Start by visiting the USAJOBS website and either create a new account or log in to your existing one. This platform is the official job board for federal employment, and all applications are processed through it.

Select your resume and documents: When you log in, follow the prompts to choose a USAJOBS resume to upload, or use a resume you’ve already created. Be sure to provide copies of any other supporting documents necessary for the position, such as transcripts, licenses, or certifications.

Complete the occupational questionnaire: Along with the application you will be asked to complete an occupational questionnaire to assess your suitability for the role and qualifications.

Submit your application: Once you finish all the required steps, just hit “Submit My Answers” and you will officially submit your application. Make sure you do this before the closing date, which is December 31, 2024, at 11:59 PM (ET).

Note that this position may close before this deadline if filled through by other means. For that reason, it’s best to apply as quickly as possible while your application can still be considered.

Verify your application status: Once you submit, you can monitor the status of your application by logging into your USAJOBS account. Click “More Information” to view the application status for this specific position. On this page you will see if your documents were received and see where your application is in the process.

This dermatologist job in Miami offers a competitive salary, excellent benefits, career stability, and the rewarding experience of serving veterans. So, make sure to apply before the deadline.

