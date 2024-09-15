SNAP benefits are a crucial source of support for millions of Americans who struggle to afford adequate food, particularly when other sources of income are scarce. However, any change to these benefits may lead to confusion and anxiety. People born between 1970 and 1971 may be shocked to find out that the changes in the SNAP rules will impact their ability to qualify for the program. These changes could mean you will have to satisfy new conditions to be eligible for up to $1,751 in payments.

What is actually changing? But more importantly, what should you do in order to maintain those benefits and not have them suddenly stopped? Let’s get to it.

Why Are There Changes to SNAP Benefits?

SNAP, previously known as food stamps, is a federal assistance program that aims to provide support to people with low income to buy food. The program goes through many changes from time to time especially to make sure that only deserving people receive the benefits. One of the major changes in recent years is the tightening of work rules for able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWD).

The most recent revision of SNAP affects people within the age bracket of 18-52 years. Starting from September 2024, this new rule will affect people up to the age of 54, which includes those born in 1970-1971. If you are in this age bracket, there is much that you need to know to ensure that you do not lose your benefits.

The New SNAP Requirement: What Does It Mean for You?

If you were born between 1970 and 1971, you will have to fulfill the new work requirement in order to receive SNAP benefits. The ABAWD rule restricts the amount of time that one can receive SNAP benefits if they do not meet specific conditions. Earlier this rule only applied to those between the ages of 18 and 52 years. It is now increasing the age limit to include people up to 54 years of age.

Under the ABAWD rule, you can only receive benefits for three months over a three-year period unless you meet the following conditions:

Work at least 80 hours per month : This includes any type of paid work, unpaid work, or volunteer service.



: This includes any type of paid work, unpaid work, or volunteer service. Participate in a job training program : There are many states that have job training programs that can assist you in meeting this requirement. This could include vocational courses or other skill building activities.



: There are many states that have job training programs that can assist you in meeting this requirement. This could include vocational courses or other skill building activities. Participate in a workfare program: Some of the states allow the recipients to work while still receiving their benefits. This program can be part of a community service project.

If you do not meet these requirements, then you will be disqualified from receiving SNAP benefits after three months. The purpose of this rule is to provide people with the motivation to become independent either by working or learning how to work.

Who is Exempt from the New SNAP Requirement?

Not all individuals who were born in 1970 or 1971 will have to be concerned with this shift. Some exceptions are provided for persons who may not be in a position to fulfill the work requirement due to certain conditions. These exemptions include:

People with disabilities : If you are unable to work due to a physical or mental disability, you will not be subject to the ABAWD rule.



: If you are unable to work due to a physical or mental disability, you will not be subject to the ABAWD rule. Pregnant women : There is an exemption for the work requirement for mothers who are expecting while they are on SNAP benefits.



: There is an exemption for the work requirement for mothers who are expecting while they are on SNAP benefits. Caretakers : If you are the sole caretaker of a child or an incapacitated adult, then you are also an exemption.



: If you are the sole caretaker of a child or an incapacitated adult, then you are also an exemption. Enrolled students: Students who are attending school at least half time are exempted from the work or training requirements as long as they are still in school.

Furthermore, there are exemptions for specific regions from the ABAWD rule in cases when the unemployment level is high or there are few jobs available. It is recommended that you contact your local SNAP office to find out if there are any such waivers that you may qualify for.

What Happens if You Don’t Meet the New Requirement?

If you do not meet the new work requirement, then your SNAP benefits might be stopped after three months. But you can reapply for benefits if your circumstances improve. For instance, if you get a job or join a training program you may be eligible to apply for SNAP benefits again.

Losing SNAP benefits can be devastating to individuals who depend on the program to support themselves and their families. That is why it is vital to know the new rules and start adapting to them before it is too late.