Hurricane Milton is churning in the Gulf of Mexico and many are nervously watching its rapid intensification. With wind speeds reaching unusual levels, one question is surfacing repeatedly: Could Milton turn into a Category 6 hurricane? Can such a category be possible?

As we answer these questions, let’s take a look at the science behind hurricane categories, how hurricanes are classified, and why a Category 6 should or shouldn’t exist. We’ll also discuss where Milton is moving and what the future may hold for hurricane classifications.

What is a category 6 hurricane, and does it exist?

Currently, the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale stops at Category 5. A hurricane’s intensity is rated on this scale as measured by its sustained wind speeds. A Category 5 hurricane is the highest of five tiers of hurricanes, and it describes storms that have winds exceeding 157 mph, which are often catastrophic and can cause widespread devastation. However, there is no official Category 6.

What would a Category 6 hurricane look like, then? It would hypothetically be even windier than 157 mph, perhaps topping out at 180 or 200 mph. While it’s not an official level, other researchers argue that we need to rethink what the highest scale can be. These experts believe that some increasingly terrifying hurricanes could be better explained by a new tier that communicates the risks of stronger storms more effectively.

Why is hurricane Milton stirring talk of a category 6?

Experts have warned that Hurricane Milton is intensifying rapidly and could blow past records with its wind speed. Milton is a Category 5 storm at present, with winds up to 180 mph. It ranks as the highest point on the existing scale. Although not a Category 6 hurricane, Milton’s rapid increase in strength has stirred talks on whether it is time to rethink how we categorize such fierce storms.

Milton has already triggered mandatory evacuations in several areas of Florida and surrounding coastal regions. The storm could bring devastating winds, heavy rainfall and life threatening storm surges, and residents and emergency responders are preparing for the worst. With the power of hurricanes seemingly growing each year, the question remains: Is the current scale enough, or do we need a Category 6 to deal with future hurricanes?

How hurricanes are classified: the Saffir-Simpson scale explained

Hurricanes are classified using the Saffir-Simpson scale, which focuses on wind speeds to determine the category of a storm. Here’s a quick breakdown of the categories:

Category 1 : Wind speeds range from 74 to 95 mph. These storms cause minimal damage, such as broken tree branches and power outages.



: Wind speeds range from 74 to 95 mph. These storms cause minimal damage, such as broken tree branches and power outages. Category 2 : Wind speeds of 96 to 110 mph. This level can cause moderate damage, including snapped trees and more widespread power losses.



: Wind speeds of 96 to 110 mph. This level can cause moderate damage, including snapped trees and more widespread power losses. Category 3 : Wind speeds of 111 to 129 mph. Category 3 storms are considered major hurricanes, causing structural damage to homes and uprooting trees.



: Wind speeds of 111 to 129 mph. Category 3 storms are considered major hurricanes, causing structural damage to homes and uprooting trees. Category 4 : Wind speeds of 130 to 156 mph. Category 4 storms result in significant damage, with many areas being uninhabitable for weeks or months after the storm.



: Wind speeds of 130 to 156 mph. Category 4 storms result in significant damage, with many areas being uninhabitable for weeks or months after the storm. Category 5: Wind speeds of 157 mph and above. These storms bring catastrophic damage, leveling homes, wiping out infrastructure, and leaving widespread destruction.

Once a hurricane reaches Category 5, there is no further distinction, even if its wind speeds continue to increase. This is the reason why storms like, Milton at near 180 mph, are still considered Category 5, even though they pack quite a punch.

Is Milton likely to be the strongest hurricane on record?

It’s too early to tell for sure, but Hurricane Milton is shaping up as one of the most powerful storms in recent memory. However, meteorologists are concerned about its rapid intensification and near record wind speeds. But if Milton continues to strengthen, it could match or surpass other historic storms, such as Hurricane Patricia (2015) and Hurricane Wilma (2005), which both had wind speeds exceeding 180 mph.

Although, under current guidelines, no Category 6 exists, but Milton has tested the boundaries of a Category 5 storm in terms of strength. That’s why people are talking so much about whether the Saffir-Simpson scale needs an update.