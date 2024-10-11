Most of us look forward to retirement, but not a lot of us know how to get the biggest retirement check. You’re not alone if you are nearing retirement and are unsure how to maximize your benefits. Many of us worry whether they have done enough to save for a comfortable retirement. The good news is there are a number of ways to increase your retirement income.



Let’s talk about some of these methods to land the biggest retirement check in 2025.

Maximize Social Security benefits

Social security is one of the most reliable sources of retirement income for many Americans. There are a number of factors that determine the amount of money you will receive from social security, such as your earnings history, how old you are when you start collecting benefits, and your work record overall.

To maximize your social security check, consider the following:

Work longer:

The longer you work, the higher the benefit will be. SSA counts your highest 35 years of earnings to calculate your social security benefits. If you have less than 35 years of work history, the system inserts zeroes into the gaps, equaling a lower total benefit. You can replace these zeroes by earning more income (preferably more than you earned in the past) by working more years. This will give your retirement check a substantial boost.

Delay collecting benefits:

While you can begin receiving Social Security benefits at the age of 62, your benefit amount will increase if you delay and receive them at your full retirement age (FRA) or later. For every year that you do not take your benefit before you reach your FRA and for each year you delay your benefit up to age 70, your benefit increases by about 8%. Therefore, if you can afford to wait, you will get a significantly larger check.

Boost earnings in peak years:

If you’re still working and nearing retirement, maximizing your income during your peak earning years can also raise your social security benefit. Your retirement check is based on your highest 35 years of earnings, so the more you increase your income before retiring, the better off you will be in retirement.

How much you will receive in your retirement check depends widely on when you retire. Choosing the right retirement date will help you get the maximum amount of pension or other benefits. Here are some key factors to consider when choosing a retirement date:

Consider tax impacts:

The tax rules for retirement income vary from state to state. In some states, social security benefits aren’t taxed at all, and in others, they are taxed by the state. It’s important to check out the tax situation in your state so you can keep as much of your retirement income as possible.

Retire at the start of the year:

In some cases, being able to retire early in the year can save you from paying too much in taxes or taking advantage of special tax credits. Some experts suggest a retirement in January to take advantage of tax savings and any early retirement bonuses.

Review your pension plan:

If you have a pension, some retirement dates might mean higher payouts. Check your pension plan carefully to see if your retirement, whether at the end of the fiscal year or at another particular time, will give you a larger remittance.

Consider these steps:

Contribute the maximum to your 401(k):

Based on current trends, the 401(k) contribution limit in 2025 would be about $22,500 (or more if you’re over 50 and eligible to catch-up contributions). The best way you can make sure that your retirement check is the biggest it can be is to max out your contributions before you retire.

Look into employer pension benefits:

If your employer offers you a pension, you want to see how it is calculated. The pension payout may be increased if you continue to work on a higher salary because some pension plans are based on the final few years earnings. If early retirement reductions are included in your pension, check if this affects your plans of retirement.

If you want to get the biggest retirement check in 2025, you are in for some planning, but it is not rocket science. You can dramatically increase your retirement income by maximizing your social security benefits, choosing the best retirement date, and taking advantage of employer benefits.

You may also want to read this.