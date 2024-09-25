If you are a retiree, living on a limited income, every dollar truly does matter. Inflation rates can sometimes make it difficult to make ends meet. However, there’s the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) to the rescue. From 2025, Social Security recipients could receive upto $121 extra per month due to COLA.

This rise is to ensure that retirees are able to cope up with the rising cost of living in the country. But, how will this change influence your daily life? Let’s find out.

Why is COLA increasing in 2025?

Social Security payment with COLA increase

COLA is calculated through the changes in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). This index reflects the fluctuations in the price of goods and services. As the prices increase, the COLA adjustment comes in handy to take care of the beneficiaries as their money loses value. The 2025 adjustment is expected to be one of the lowest in recent years, which is due to the control of inflation in the past few years.

Who will benefit from the COLA increase?

This COLA adjustment will help many people who depend on Social Security to support them each month. First and foremost, it will positively affect all recipients of Social Security benefits currently in their retirement. These are the people who have spent their best years working, contributing their taxes to the Social Security system, and are now expecting to receive these funds as a major source of retirement income. It will also benefit those who are taking SSI which is not only limited to retirees but also to disabled persons and low income beneficiaries who actually depend on this assistance for their everyday needs.

To the many recipients, the extra $121 they receive every month can make a huge difference. It may not look like much, but when you are living from paycheck to paycheck, every cent matters. This increase could translate to having more money to pay for basics such as medication or groceries or even emergencies like roof repairs. For couples who both receive benefits, this adjustment could translate into an additional $242 per month, giving the couple even more reasons to smile.

How to know if you’ll receive the full $121 increase

The actual COLA rise is different for each person, and not everyone will get the entire $121 boost. The rise will depend on your present social security benefit, which will be based on your earnings record, the age at which you began receiving your benefits, and any other form of income you may be receiving. For instance, if you are currently getting the average Social Security benefit of $1,827 per month (as of 2024), a 2.5% COLA adjustment would amount to an additional $45.6 per month, not the $121.

To learn your approximate benefit, you can go to your annual Social Security statement. The SSA will mail out notices in December 2024 to inform you of your new benefit amount or you can access it online through the SSA’s “my Social Security” account. It’s also worth noting that those receiving the maximum Social Security benefit of $4,555 per month (for those who delayed retirement until age 70) could see a larger increase, closer to the $121 mark or even beyond, depending on their specific circumstances.

By keeping an eye on your account, you’ll have a clear understanding of what to expect and can plan your budget accordingly for 2024.

Is COLA enough to keep up with inflation?

While the COLA adjustment helps, it may not fully cover the rising costs of living, especially for those with higher expenses. Inflation can vary widely depending on where you live and your spending habits. For example, housing, medical costs, and food prices might rise faster than COLA adjustments. However, this increase still offers some relief and helps retirees maintain a bit more financial stability.