One significant question that you might ask once you are closer to the retirement age is, “How much pension will I receive?” To many Americans, the concept of spending years of working hard and then retiring and having a fixed income is quite stressful.

Being the only source of income for many, it’s important to have information about the minimum amount of pension and the conditions needed to receive it. In this article, we’ll explain the basics of the minimum pension system in the United States, talk about its requirements, and how you can optimize your pension benefits.

What is the minimum pension in the United States?

In the United States, ‘minimum pension’ commonly refers to the Social Security benefits. Unlike many other countries, the U.S. does not have a universal pension amount. However, Social Security does its calculations for your benefits based on your work credits, age, and years of contribution.

Presently, Social Security is at about $1,827 per month on average for the year 2024. But for those who have not built up much of a Social Security record during their working years, the minimum Social Security benefit might be much less.

For an individual who chooses to retire at the full retirement age of 66 or 67 years and has earned very little in his or her lifetime, then he or she will receive about $900 to $1,000 per month. However, this may change depending on the situation a person is in.

What are the requirements for receiving a minimum pension?

To qualify for Social Security benefits, you need to meet the following requirements:

Work credits

You gain “work credits” by paying Social Security taxes at your workplace. For 2024, you claim one credit for every $1,640 in the total income, with a maximum of four credits earnable annually. For the Social Security retirement, you need 40 credits, which is about 10 years of work.

Age requirements

The age at which you start receiving benefits greatly affects the amount you’ll receive:

Early retirement (age 62): You can claim your benefits as early as age 62, but if you do that, payments will be lower, as much as 30% less, than those of someone who retired at the full retirement age.



You can claim your benefits as early as age 62, but if you do that, payments will be lower, as much as 30% less, than those of someone who retired at the full retirement age. Full retirement age (66-67): Your full retirement age depends on your birth year. If you were born between 1943 and 1954, the age you become eligible for full retirement benefits is 66. For people born in or after 1960, it is 67.



Your full retirement age depends on your birth year. If you were born between 1943 and 1954, the age you become eligible for full retirement benefits is 66. For people born in or after 1960, it is 67. Delayed retirement (up to age 70): If you postpone receiving your benefits beyond the full retirement age, each additional year will boost the monthly payment by approximately 8%.

If you postpone receiving your benefits beyond the full retirement age, each additional year will boost the monthly payment by approximately 8%.

How to increase your pension benefits

While the minimum pension might seem low, there are ways to maximize your Social Security benefits:

Work for at least 35 years: The more years of work the higher the earnings record in consideration for pension. Having 35 years of work gives you the assurance that you do not have zeroes in your earnings record which can greatly lower your benefit.

Delay your benefits: If you possibly can, you might want to delay your benefits until you reach the age of 70, as this can increase your monthly check by as much as 32% than what it would be if you took benefits at the age of full retirement.

Continue working after retirement age: If you like your job or need to add more money to your social security income, you can continue working past your full retirement age. Your benefit will be recalculated each year you work and earn more than you did in any of your previous highest-earning years.

Check for spousal benefits: If you are married then you can get married benefits which can be 50% of your spouse’s benefits. This option can be extremely beneficial in case your income is less than your spouse’s income.

The minimum pension in the United States, primarily through Social Security, depends on your earnings history, age, and years worked. While the benefits may not be substantial for everyone, understanding the requirements and how they’re calculated can help you plan for a more comfortable retirement. By working for at least 35 years, checking your earnings statement, and effectively planning your retirement, you can maximize your benefits and make the most of your hard-earned pension.