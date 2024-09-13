America is a home for millions of people who have come to the United States and started a new life. One of their biggest dreams is to Become a United States Citizen. Whether it is a search for better jobs, the ability to vote, or just the feeling of being a citizen, the journey can be transformative. However, applying for U.S. citizenship comes with its own financial implications. If you’ve been considering applying for U. S. citizenship, you may be wondering: what will be the actual cost, and how can one pay for it in 2024?

The Application Fee for U.S. Citizenship in 2024

The only direct cost of becoming a U.S. citizen is the naturalization application fee. The cost of filing Form N-400 (the Application for Naturalization) in 2024 is $725. This includes a $640 processing fee and an additional $85 biometric services fee for fingerprinting and background checks.

However, there are some people who may be exempted from this fee or required to pay a reduced fee based on their financial status.

Fee Waivers and Reductions

There are ways to reduce the amount of money you need to spend on the application process. The U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has fee waiver and lower fees for applicants based on their income.

Fee Waiver: You can be eligible for a fee waiver if your household income is less than 150% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or if you are a recipient of some public benefits such as Medicaid or SNAP. If approved, the waiver could potentially cover the entire $725 fee.

Reduced Fee: If your household income is between 150% and 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, you will have to pay a reduced fee of $405. This reduction also implies that one will still have to pay the biometric services fee but the processing fee will be reduced.

When applying for naturalization, it is crucial to check USCIS guidelines to determine whether one qualifies for financial assistance, which can greatly reduce the total cost of naturalization.

Additional Costs to Consider

While the $725 fee is the main cost, there may be other expenses to keep in mind throughout the naturalization process:

English and Civics Test Preparation: Almost all the candidates will have to pass an examination in the history and government of the United States and will be required to have at least a working knowledge of English. Some students decide to attend special courses or buy special textbooks for these tests, and it also increases expenses.

Legal Assistance: Some people decide to pay for an immigration lawyer to assist them in their application, particularly if their cases are complex. The cost of a lawyer depends on the specific service required, but it’s always wise to set some money aside for this in case you need it.

Travel Costs: Based on your location, you may be required to visit a USCIS office for your biometrics appointment, interview, and naturalization ceremony. The cost of these travels should also be included in the overall cost.

How to Make Payments for Your Citizenship Application in 2024

The payment process for your citizenship application is quite simple but to avoid any complications with your payment, you need to follow the right procedure. There are a few payment methods accepted by the USCIS:

Credit or Debit Card: You can pay the $725 fee using a credit or debit card by filling out Form G-1450 (Authorization for Credit Card Transactions) and submitting it with your N-400 application. Don’t worry, the card information is protected and the payments are processed through the U.S Treasury.

Money Order, Cashier’s Check, or Personal Check: If you do not wish to use a card, you can pay via check or money order. It should be remitted to the “U. S. Department of Homeland Security.” It is important to write it in this way; otherwise, the payment will not be accepted.

Online Payment: If you are filing your Form N-400 through the USCIS website, you will be able to pay online with a credit card or debit card or through an electronic withdrawal from your bank account.

Regardless of the payment option you prefer, it is advisable to retain a copy of the payment receipt for your records. This proof can come in handy if there are any problems with the processing of your application.