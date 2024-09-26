Do you need a permanent leadership position in a good company with favorable working conditions and career advancement prospects? If so, then these Ford jobs might be the position you were waiting for. Being one of the largest car producers globally, Ford is currently looking for full-time shop supervisors in numerous cities of the United States.

These positions are ideal for people who want to work for a manufacturing company and be in a leadership position. In this article, we will look at what Ford has to offer, the requirements for the job, and why it may be the right move for you.

What does the role of a Ford production supervisor involve?

This position as a Production Supervisor at Ford will require you to help manage the day-to-day running of the manufacturing facilities of Ford. This is because as the Production Supervisor you will be overseeing and motivating the workforce of floor-level employees to produce quality automobiles and automobile parts. Your main responsibilities will include ensuring safety, output, and teamwork.

Key Responsibilities:

Managing and checking the performance of hourly workers to ensure that the production targets are achieved.

Coordinating work processes to achieve quality and daily production targets.

Teaching and guiding your team on how they can meet safety, quality, and efficiency goals.

Developing good interpersonal communication with the team members, union leaders, and management.

Making sure that the production lines are running effectively, without compromising on safety and to produce quality products.

Enforcing and adhering to company standards and practices such as safety measures as well as union standards.

It is not just about supervision; it is about leading people to achieve Ford’s vision of producing quality vehicles. The company wants applicants who are strong, efficient, purposeful and have a high ethical standard.

What qualifications is Ford looking for?

To be considered for a full-time Production Supervisor position at Ford, there are certain qualifications and skills you should possess. While some requirements are mandatory, others can give you a competitive edge.

Minimum qualifications:

High School Diploma or GED.



Minimum one year of supervisory or manufacturing experience.

Proficiency in using Microsoft package products; Word, Excel, Powerpoint and Outlook among others.



Must be available to work on shift, including nights and weekends.

Preferred qualifications:

A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in a related field.



The knowledge of safety and quality management systems.



Six Sigma certification (Green or Black Belt).



Work experience supervising employees covered under a union contract.



Knowledge of constraint management principles.

However, if you don’t meet all the preferred qualifications, Ford welcomes you to apply if you think that you will be an asset to the company. The organization is an equal-opportunity employer and welcomes applicants who can contribute their special insights and skills.

How to apply for a supervisor position at Ford

Visit the Ford careers website:

Go to Ford Careers using your web browser.

Click the “Apply” button:

Provide your contact information:

You will be asked to provide your email address or your mobile number. This step is to make sure that Ford can get to you concerning your application status.

Complete the online application:

After entering your contact information you will be taken to the application form.

You can either directly enter your personal and professional details or upload your resume.

Apply through LinkedIn (optional):

If you have a LinkedIn account, you simply use the “apply with LinkedIn” to make your application fast. This will bring in your LinkedIn information to finish the application.

Review and submit your application:

Recheck all the information that you have filled to avoid any mistakes.

To submit your application to Ford, click on the “Submit” button.

Monitor your email for updates:

After applying, wait for an email from Ford concerning your application or any further details to follow.

By following these steps, you’ll have successfully applied for a supervisor position at Ford. Good luck!