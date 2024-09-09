The state of Florida will increase its minimum wage at the end of this month. We explain how much it increases to and when it goes into effect

2024 marks 15 years since the last federal minimum wage increase. In 2009, the wage was set at $7.25 per hour, a figure that has remained unchanged since then. However, several states, including Florida, have implemented higher hourly rates.



Some states have laws that ensure automatic annual increases in the minimum wage, while others adjust these increases for inflation to protect workers’ purchasing power. In most states, these adjustments are applied at the beginning of each year, while a couple of states do so in July. In Florida, wage increases are implemented in September.

New minimum salary in Florida: new amount and when it takes effect

On November 3, 2020, Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment providing for a progressive increase in the state’s minimum wage. This measure, known as Amendment 2, aims to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by September 30, 2026. The amendment was endorsed by citizens and legislated to be implemented in phases over the next several years.

Thanks to this amendment, beginning September 30, 2024, the standard minimum wage in Florida will experience a significant increase. The new minimum wage will increase from $12 to $13 per hour, while the wage for tipped employees will increase to $9.98 per hour. This adjustment is part of a phased-in plan designed to improve workers’ purchasing power and meet the goals set forth in Amendment 2.

How Florida’s minimum salary will increase in the next few years

By 2025, the minimum wage in Florida will increase to $14 per hour for non-tipped employees, and to $10.98 per hour for those who get tips. In 2026, the minimum wage will reach $15 per hour, while the wage for tipped employees will rise to $11.98 per hour.

While the amendment provides for annual increases of one dollar until reaching $15 per hour in 2026, it also provides that any subsequent increases will be adjusted in accordance with changes in the Consumer Price Index. This ensures that the minimum wage continues to adjust to maintain workers’ purchasing power over time.

The amendment states that the $15 per hour wage will be in effect until December 31, 2027. Indexed increases based on inflation will begin in 2028.

Which states are increasing their minimum salary in 2024?

