Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is looking for machine learning engineers in key U.S. tech hubs. This might sound like another mundane job opening to many in the technology industry, but for us, it’s so much larger – it’s a chance to become a part of the ongoing transformation tale at one of the world’s premier tech companies.

Given that Facebook is continuously evolving and reaching a wider user base, the requirements for top-notch engineers especially those experienced in machine learning (ML) have never been higher. So, if you are in the tech industry or are aspiring to join it, the job opening for machine learning engineers at Facebook is possibly the thing you have been looking for.

Why Facebook needs machine learning engineers now

No stranger to hiring engineers, Facebook is making a pivot in its strategy with a sharp focus on machine learning engineers. Machine learning takes a prominent role as the company continues its journey into deeper artificial intelligence (AI) integration across its platforms.

ML is the engine that powers many of Facebook’s core functions, from optimizing news feeds to better targeting ads. Having over two billion users, even the smallest improvements in machine learning will have a massive effect at the scale at which Facebook operates. Facebook is dedicating efforts to stay ahead in social networking and digital communication by hiring more machine learning experts.

Facebook is hiring machine learning engineers to tackle some of the most complex problems in the industry. These engineers work on improving recommendations, developing scalable classifiers, or directly working on optimization problems and are expected to lead these initiatives with foresight that will shape how Facebook will function globally. In addition, the role involves taking standard ML methods and adapting them to modern parallel environments such as distributed clusters and GPUs, making it a highly technical and demanding role.

The job locations: Major US tech hubs

Facebook’s hiring strategy involves hiring from major tech hubs in the US. It lets engineers pick a location that works for them. Here are some of the key cities where Facebook is hiring machine learning engineers:

Sunnyvale, CA

Los Angeles, CA

Bellevue, WA

Redmond, WA

Menlo Park, CA

Seattle, WA

Burlingame, CA

Boston, MA

New York, NY

San Francisco, CA

Mountain View, CA

Machine learning engineers have an environment full of opportunities and networking potential, as these locations are already home to many tech giants and startups. There’s also an option for work from home within the U.S. for remote work enthusiasts who might not want to relocate.

Key responsibilities and qualifications

Being a machine learning engineer at Facebook is both challenging and rewarding. They are asked to not just lead projects, but even small teams, driving ML excellence throughout the company. The primary responsibility is to create scalable ML tools (classification, regression, and rule-based). They are integral to making sure Facebook’s systems continue to work smoothly, which becomes increasingly important as the company continues to scale around the world.

Candidates should have a demonstrated background in software engineering and at least 6+ years of experience in software engineering (or 3+ years if have a Ph.D.). To apply these skills to real-world problems, you need knowledge of subjects like recommendation systems, data mining, artificial intelligence, etc. You will also need experience writing for scripting languages like Python and JavaScript, and proficiency in debugging and developing in C++ and Java. Meta is looking for individuals who understand the whole machine learning life cycle, from inception all the way to business impact.

Compensation and benefits

The company provides competitive compensation packages because this is such a crucial role for the company. Salaries range from $70.67 per hour to $208,000 per year based on education and experience. Base pay is just one part of the equation, and employees are eligible for bonuses, equity, and lots of benefits. It includes healthcare, retirement plans, and other perks that draw the best people to work at Facebook.

Meta is also dedicated to accommodating candidates with disabilities or any other needs. This makes the employment opportunity more appealing for those seeking to work with an employer that prizes diversity and inclusion.

How to apply

To application process is pretty straightforward, you just need to follow the below steps:

Visit the Meta Careers page Click on “Apply for this job” This will take you to the application page. Choose the state/city you want to apply for. Submit your resume. Provide your personal information like full name, email, and phone number. In the next step, you will be asked to submit your educational documents and professional experience. Review and submit your application.

That’s it! Your application has been submitted successfully. Now you just have to wait for their response.

