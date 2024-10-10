With rising living costs and inflation putting pressure on many households, relief is always welcome, especially when it comes in the form of direct financial support. Good news this October for those who have been waiting on pins and needles for help — financial aid is coming to some states, and one is handing out checks of up to $750. But who qualifies for this could be just the support you’ve been looking for. But, when will you get your payment?

Below we break down all the important details to let you know if you’ll be eligible and when you can expect these much needed funds deposited into your account.

Why states are distributing payments in October

With inflation rippling through the cost of everything from groceries to gas, many states are doubling down to offer direct relief to their residents. In many cases, the financial assistance is coming from budget surpluses or unused pandemic relief funds. Rather than have these funds simply sit, states are shifting them to help people deal with rising prices.

Towards the end of October, several states continue making payments to eligible residents to relieve financial stress. While each state may have different criteria for eligibility and payment amounts, the goal remains the same: to help offer a financial boost during these tough times.

Which state is offering $750 checks

Minnesota is one of the states giving $750 checks in relief. Eligible residents in this state would receive a one time payment to assist them in dealing with the hardships created by higher cost of living. These checks are part of Minnesota’s efforts to ensure residents have a bit more financial breathing room, especially with prices for necessities remaining high.

Minnesota is the only state offering $750, other states like California and New York are also offering checks or refunds, but the amount depends on the state’s financial status, and the relief program.

Eligibility criteria for the $750 check

Are you wondering if you are eligible for the $750 check? Here are the key factors that determine whether you qualify for this financial assistance:

Residency requirements: To qualify, you must be a Minnesota resident for the better part of the 2023 tax year. The program is meant for those who have made contributions to the state’s economy and tax system.

Income limits: Your income also determines your eligibility. Certain income levels exist in Minnesota for individuals and families. The payment typically goes to those with lower or middle-income brackets. This round of financial aid may not be available to high-income earners.

Tax filing status: Eligibility is also tied to your tax filings. If you filed taxes for 2022, this could impact your qualification status. Those who have not filed taxes might need to do so to access these payments.

Dependents: The amount paid could vary for families with dependents. The $750 base payment remains unchanged, but people with more kids might collect a bit more.

Make sure to check with Minnesota’s official state resources to confirm your eligibility, as this ensures you meet all the necessary criteria before expecting the payment.

When will the payments arrive

You’re probably wondering when the money will come if you’re eligible. Minnesota, however, has already started processing payments with many slated to arrive in bank accounts via direct deposit by mid October 2024.

If you do not have direct deposit set up, the state will issue paper checks which may take a few more weeks to get to you, around the end of October or early November. Check your bank accounts or mailboxes regularly and if you don’t see the payment by the end of the month contact your state revenue office to get more information.

To information about more such payment reliefs, please visit.