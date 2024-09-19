Job seekers in Dallas are primarily concerned with finding a reliable and high-paying job with a respectable company. Manufacturing is a broad industry, and if you are seeking job opportunities in this sector, you may be spoiled for choice. But, you are looking for a job that will not only provide a good salary but also has the potential for growth, stability, and a good working atmosphere.

The solution? Coca-Cola is seeking Production Technicians at their facility in Dallas starting at $21 per hour. This position provides the opportunity to become part of a global company. It also allows you to experience benefits, career growth, and a fulfilling workplace.

What Does a Production Technician Do?

Working as a Production Technician at Coca-Cola’s Dallas facility, you will be required to perform several functions that relate to the production and packaging of Coca-Cola products. This role involves working with machinery and equipment that are used in the production of beverages with high efficiency and safety.

Here are some of the key duties and responsibilities:

Operating equipment: You will operate machines like the fillers, packaging equipment, palletizers and box formers. It is crucial to keep these machines in good condition to meet the production standards that Coca-Cola has set.

Maintaining equipment: Another equally important aspect of the job is to maintain the cleanliness, sanitization, and smooth running of production equipment. You will also be expected to keep the equipment well maintained, removing jams and resolving any problems that may occur.

Handling raw materials: Some of your duties will include providing the production line with the necessary raw materials. You will also be responsible for inspecting the quality of beverage to make sure it meets the Coca-Cola standards.

Record keeping: It is important to keep proper records, document production information, and report any concerns to the managers.

Forklift operation: You will be expected to learn how to use forklifts. These are needed to transport pallets of finished products to storage or other areas.

These duties are crucial in ensuring that the products of Coca-Cola meet the consumers’ standards in quality and taste.

Skills and Qualifications for the Role

Coca- Cola needs applicants with a high school diploma or a GED and 1-3 years of general work experience. Prior work experience in a manufacturing or production environment is desirable but not necessary.

Some of the key qualifications include:

Basic math and reading skills: Some of the basic skills that you will have to learn include; being able to understand and follow instructions, simple arithmetic, and record keeping.

Mechanical aptitude: It is important to have some level of proficiency in the use of machines and in carrying out simple repairs and maintenance.

Attention to detail: To maintain the quality and standard of the products one has to pay close attention to the production process and solve any problems that arise.

Coca-Cola provides job training, meaning that even if you do not have prior production experience, you can work and develop for the company.

How to Apply for Coca-Cola’s Production Technician Role in Dallas

If you are willing to apply for the Production Technician position at Coca-Cola in Dallas, then you can apply online. Follow these steps to get started:

Go to the Official Coca-Cola Careers Website

Visit the job posting for the Production Technician role by clicking here.

Click “Apply Now”

In the job listing page you will find a big button that reads “Apply Now”. Click on it to start the process of applying.

Choose Your Preferred Application Method Once you click “Apply Now,” you’ll be presented with three options to submit your application:

Option 1: Autofill with Resume

This option allows the applicant to upload his or her resume; the system shall then complete the rest of the required information. This is the fastest way of applying especially if your resume is updated.

Option 2: Apply Manually

If you wish, you can write in all the information about yourself, your work experience, education, and other problems. This is a good choice if you wish to review each and every aspect of the application.

Option 3: Use My Last Application

In case you have filled an application in Coca-Cola before you can use this option to input your details from the previous application.

Complete the Application

Once you have chosen your preferred method, make sure that all the fields are filled correctly. Always check your application before submitting it so there are no errors.

That’s it! Following these steps, you will be in a better position to apply for the Production Technician position at Coca-Cola in Dallas. Don’t miss the chance, the role comes with a good salary package and perks and can be a good chance for you.

For more such job offers, visit our website now!