Since many people use their Social Security account to track their benefits, keeping up to date with any changes is very important. In the recent past, many people have complained of their Social Security accounts being suspended or even closed. This has raised controversy and concern among the many users who rely on these accounts to access basic services. So, who is at risk of facing this problem, what causes it, and how to prevent getting your account banned?

Why Social Security accounts are being blocked

As of September 30th, there will be changes that may lead to Social Security accounts being closed or blocked. The Social Security Administration (SSA) has been implementing these measures to enhance the security and effectiveness of its system.

The key factor that led to this decision is the transition from the previous architecture of ‘My Social Security’ application to a more secure system. The goal is to ensure that people’s private details are not disclosed and that no one can manipulate the system for their benefit.

Who is affected by the blocking of Social Security accounts?

However, it does not mean that everyone is affected by the blocking of Social Security accounts, some people are more likely to face such problems. Here’s a breakdown of who might be at risk:

Users who haven’t updated their accounts:

If you haven’t used your “My Social Security” login and profile for a long time, it is most likely that your account has been disabled. The SSA is often updated since the information you provide has to be kept up-to-date and protected.

People using outdated credentials:

The SSA has improved its security standards and therefore, the previous usernames, passwords or security questions may not be acceptable. You may be logged out of your account if you have not changed your login information for a while.

Individuals who haven’t verified their identity:

This is one of the most critical steps to help protect your Social Security account. If you haven’t gone through the verification process or if your information is old then your account may be suspended until the information is updated.

Accounts with suspicious activity:

The SSA regularly tracks accounts to detect any possible cases of fraud. If there are any unusual logins or modifications of the account, the account may be suspended temporarily for the safety of your information.

How to avoid having your Social Security account blocked

Fortunately, there are a number of things you can do to avoid getting your Social Security account locked. Here’s what you should do to ensure continuous access to your benefits:

Regularly update your account information:

Make sure that you frequently sign in to your “My Social Security” account to change your contact information, password, or security questions in case of any changes.

Use strong and unique passwords:

Do not use your typical passwords, or the passwords for other websites that you use. Select a password that contains at least eight characters, numbers, capital and small letters and symbols. You can use any password generator app to manage your passwords for different accounts.

Enable two-factor authentication (2FA):

Two factor authentication is an added security mechanism that requires you to enter a code received through phone or email as well as the account password. If you enable this feature, it will greatly reduce the risk of intrusion and can prevent your account from being suspended.

Complete the identity verification process:

If you haven’t done so before, please ensure that you go through the identity verification step on your account. This involves entering your social security number, date of birth and other details that help to confirm your identity.

Be cautious of phishing scams:

Do not respond and report any e-mails or messages, that seem unusual, and ask for your SSN. They could be a form of phishing attempt to get your information.

By understanding the reasons behind these changes, taking the necessary precautions and staying updated about any changes in SSA, you can keep your Social Security account safe and secure. If you’re ever in doubt or face difficulties, don’t hesitate to reach out to the SSA for assistance.