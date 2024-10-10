If you are an iOS developer and looking for iOS developers jobs to make some real impact related to your skill set, we might have just the right role for you. Besti is an advancement of Wellness Platform that is in dire need of talented iOS developers to upscale its team.

This role has a competitive salary up to $125k, but also has a chance to work on something that really matters: promoting better mental health and well being. This could be an opportunity you’ve been waiting for, regardless if you’re looking to grow your career or apply your skills for good.

Required skills for the ios developer role

In order to thrive in this role, you must have a solid background in iOS development. Candidates with experience building intuitive, high-performance mobile apps are what Besti is looking for. Here’s a closer look at the required skills:

Swift: If you want to apply for this role, then you’ll need at least two years of experience working with Swift, which is the go-to programming language for developing an iOS app.

Restful APIs and authentication: You will need to have a firm understanding of consuming RESTful APIs along with experience in implementing authentication mechanisms, for instance with JSON Web Tokens (JWTs).

UI/UX principles: Besti emphasizes clean and user-friendly designs. The key will be your ability to take designer mockups and have the ability to create polished, functional apps.

Git and version control: You’ll be sharing files with other developers and working on code versions from the beginning of the project to the end, so familiarity with Git is a must.

Agile methodologies: Since Besti practices Agile development, experience working in Agile environments will also serve you well in this fast-paced role.

If you’re passionate about creating user-friendly, high-performance apps, and you bring a strong technical skillset, this role offers a great chance to showcase and grow your talents.

Preferred qualifications for the role

While the above skills are essential, Besti also values certain additional qualifications that could set you apart from other candidates:

IOS frameworks : Having a working familiarity with iOS frameworks such as UIKit and Core Data would be a plus. These are useful tools for app development as they help to make the process smoother and help the user interface better.



: Having a working familiarity with iOS frameworks such as UIKit and Core Data would be a plus. These are useful tools for app development as they help to make the process smoother and help the user interface better. Continuous integration and testing : This is a good experience to have with you, especially if you have some experience working with Xcode and XCTest and especially XCUITest. Testing is an integral part of getting polished, bug-free apps out the door and Besti is dedicated to doing just that.



: This is a good experience to have with you, especially if you have some experience working with Xcode and XCTest and especially XCUITest. Testing is an integral part of getting polished, bug-free apps out the door and Besti is dedicated to doing just that. Aesthetic eye for design: If you are into design and love building not just working but beautiful apps too, this might be for you. Best will appreciate developers who are able to create great user experiences.

The role’s key responsibilities

At Besti, you will be an iOS developer working every day on the development and enhancement of iOS apps that offer users an easy, effortless experience. You will work closely with other cross-functional teams to integrate backend services with the front-end design. Here’s a summary of your main responsibilities:

Developing iOS apps that are both user-friendly and high-performing, based on designer mockups.



Handling data integration through RESTful APIs and authentication processes, such as using JWTs.



Working within Agile teams to iterate on app design and development, continuously improving the product.



Ensuring the apps are tested thoroughly, and all code is maintained using Git and version control.

You’ll be responsible for turning creative ideas into functional, easy-to-use apps that meet the needs of users while maintaining performance standards.

How to apply

If you’re ready to apply for the iOS developer position at Besti, follow these simple steps to submit your application:

Visit the application link: Go to this link.

Click on “Apply”: Once you land on the page, hit the ‘Apply’ button to start the application.

Fill in your details: You will be asked for your personal and professional information such as your name, phone and address and work experience.

Salary expectations: They will be asking you your salary expectations, so have a range in mind showing your experience and what you are looking for in the role.

Upload your CV: Remember to attach an updated CV that outlines your iOS development experience and skills.

Submit your application: Once all the information is filled out and your CV is uploaded, submit your application to be considered for the role.

Best of luck with your application. Besti is super excited about reviewing candidates and adding top-notch iOS developers to the team.

For more exciting job opportunities, please visit.