To many individuals, especially immigrants in the United States, a green card is the key to a better and permanent life in the country. However, this process may take some time, could be difficult, and sometimes be quite frustrating. Fortunately, there are some specific periods of the year when you can apply for a green card and improve your chances of getting it in a shorter time.

Why this is the best time to apply for a green card

Green card application is a complex process that can take several months or even years. However, there are certain times of the year when the process becomes relatively easier for the applicants. One major reason is that the U.S. government has its fiscal year running from October 1st through September 30th of the following year. Hence, most of the green card categories are re-opened in the start of the new fiscal year to provide more and more visa opportunities.

From October onwards, the number of green cards under the various categories is renewed and therefore more visas are available for the applicants. This means there will be fewer backlogs and your application will be processed faster than before. Also, applying early in the fiscal year has its advantages because there are fewer applicants at this time than when applying in the second half of the year.

Understanding the green card process

A green card or a Permanent Resident Card gives you the right to work and live in the United States permanently. The main ways to qualify for a green card include family sponsorship, employment, asylum, or the Diversity Visa Lottery.

Determine your eligibility:

To apply for a green card, first check if you meet the requirements to apply for a green card. The broad categories of green cards are family-based green cards, employment-based green cards and humanitarian green cards. The official website of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) can provide more information on this.

File the necessary forms:

The type of form you’ll have to complete depends on your circumstances, for instance, Form I-130 for family-based applications and Form I-140 for employment-based applications. If you are already in the U.S., then you may be required to file Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status.

Submit required documents:

Provide the necessary documents such as your passport, birth certificate, marriage certificate (if applicable), and proof of financial standing. Ensure that all the required documents are correctly filled and updated since any mistake can only slow your application process.

Attend biometrics appointment:

After applying, you will be booked for a biometrics appointment where you will be asked to give your fingerprints, photos, and signatures.

Attend an interview:

In most situations, you will be asked to go for an interview at a USCIS office. In this specific interview, an officer is going to ask you questions based on your history and the information you provided in your application.

Wait for a decision:

Once you have done these steps, you will have to wait for USCIS to make a decision. This process might take several months or even more, depending on the category and current demand.

How long does it take to get a green card?

The wait time for a green card depends on a number of factors such as the category for which you have applied, the country from where you are applying, and whether you are applying within the US or outside the US. For example:

Family-based green cards: It may take a few months to a few years depending on the relationship you have with the sponsor and/or your country of origin.



Employment-based green cards: Processing times vary widely, with some applicants waiting a few months and others waiting several years, especially if their occupation is in high demand.



Processing times vary widely, with some applicants waiting a few months and others waiting several years, especially if their occupation is in high demand. Diversity visa lottery: If you’re lucky enough to win a green card through the Diversity Visa Lottery, you could receive your card within a year, but the process still involves several steps.

Applying for a green card can be complicated, but the start of a fiscal year is the best time to start. With more visas available and fewer backlogs, you stand a better chance of having your application processed quickly. Make sure to fill out the application form correctly, get informed of any changes, and if you have any problems regarding the application, do not hesitate to ask for assistance.