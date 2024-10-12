Advanced Technology Services (ATS) is currently looking for a Maintenance Support Manager to join their team in Pontiac, Illinois. This role pays a competitive hourly wage of up to $50.48 and is open for individuals with experience in manufacturing or industrial engineering.

This position involves a great variety of responsibilities and demands on strong leadership, technical, and team overseeing skills. If you want a career that makes a difference in a fast-paced world, this role could be for you.

Key responsibilities

The job involves several important duties that go beyond simply managing a team.

You will need to:

Required to attend departmental and customer meetings.



Report to upper management on team performance and project progress on a regular basis.



Keep customers and upper management in the loop when any problems arise.

Proactively improve operational processes, improve efficiency and monitor team performance.



Comply with company safety procedures, policies and ISO standards.



Decide on important matters involving hiring, termination, and team growth based on performance evaluations and strengths.



Resolve practical problems in situations where limited standardization exists, using adaptability and problem-solving skills.



Handle scheduling, technical challenges, and day-to-day operational issues that require immediate attention.

What ATS is looking for

ATS hopes to find someone with at least five years of supervisory experience, preferably in a manufacturing or industrial environment. A bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering or project management is preferred, but not required. Education alone is not enough but if you have a combination of education and hands on experience you could still end up getting the job.

Particularly, the company is looking forward to hiring individuals that are self motivated, organized, and capable of handling multiple projects in a go. You will be expected to communicate strongly, with customers, subordinates and upper management. Additionally, proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook is a must, as these tools will be used daily to manage operations and produce reports.

ATS values team players who can work well in a collaborative environment. You will be expected to lead your team, assist in career development and complete performance evaluations. Being able to lead by example and foster a positive work environment is essential to the success of this role.

Salary and benefits

Salary for the Maintenance Support Manager position at ATS is from $45.67 to $50.48 per hour, based on experience and qualifications. The pay rate is extremely competitive for this job role with responsibilities and skills needed. ATS offers a rich benefits package beyond a high hourly wage such as health insurance, retirement plans and the opportunity for professional development.

ATS is recognized for its dedication to its employees and blessed with a work environment that promotes and encourages growth and innovation. Safety, customer focus and team-work are valued within the company making it an ideal place to build a long term career.

How to apply

The application process is really easy, you just have to follow the below steps and you will be good to go:

Visit the Monster job portal:

Go to Monster.com.

Search for “Maintenance Support Manager”:

Type into the search bar “Maintenance Support Manager” to see the job listings.

Apply filters:

Filters like location (e.g. Pontiac, IL) will allow you to narrow down the search results and find jobs that will suit your needs.

Review job requirements:

Read the job descriptions and requirements carefully before you apply.

Click “Apply”:

Once you find the suitable position, click the “Apply” button to proceed with the application process.

Complete the application:

You can either upload your CV or manually input your personal and professional details on the application page.

Submit the application:

After you review all of your details, click the “Submit Application” button to finish.

That’s it! Your application has been submitted successfully. You can now wait for a reply from ATS and get yourself ready for the interview.