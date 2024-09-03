How you can go from getting stimulus checks to a guaranteed monthly income

Many Americans continue to face economic hardship and seek relief through stimulus checks or guaranteed income. These payments, designed to provide financial support, are considered crucial help for those struggling to thrive amid economic uncertainty.

In this context, opportunities still exist to apply for a basic income similar to the stimulus checks previously distributed. Boulder County, for example, has launched a program that offers monthly payments for two years to eligible applicants, providing significant relief for those in need.

After the stimulus checks you can get Nurturing Futures in Boulder County

Many low-income families face difficulties covering essential expenses such as setting up a business, paying the mortgage or buying groceries, especially those with young children whose needs require significant out-of-pocket expenses. With this in mind, Boulder County has opened a program to support families with at least one child under the age of 4.

The Boulder County Department of Human Services (BCHS) will offer direct financial assistance to 725 eligible families. Those selected will get $300 per month for a two-year period, totaling $7,200. This program seeks to improve the future of the community by providing financial relief to those who need it most.

Boulder County Basic Income Program Eligibility Requirements

To qualify for the Nurturing Futures Guaranteed Income Program in Boulder County, applicants must meet the following specific requirements:

Residency : Must be a resident of Boulder County, Colorado.

: Must be a resident of Boulder County, Colorado. Income Level : Household income must be below 30% of the Area Median Income (AMI).

: Household income must be below 30% of the Area Median Income (AMI). Age : Applicants must be at least 18 years of age.

: Applicants must be at least 18 years of age. Child Requirement: Family must have at least one child under the age of 4 at the time of application.

What is the process for applying for the Basic Income program in Boulder County?

Steps to apply for the Boulder County Basic Income Program:

Visit the website : Access the Boulder County Basic Income Program page at www.bouldercounty.org/basicincome.

: Access the Boulder County Basic Income Program page at www.bouldercounty.org/basicincome. Start your application : Click the “Apply Now” button to begin the online application process.

: Click the “Apply Now” button to begin the online application process. Create an account : Register by providing your email address and creating a password.

: Register by providing your email address and creating a password. Fill out the form : Fill out the application form with your personal information, household details and income verification.

: Fill out the application form with your personal information, household details and income verification. Upload the required documents : Include proof of Boulder County residency, identification and income documentation.

: Include proof of Boulder County residency, identification and income documentation. Review and submit your application : Be sure to review all information before submitting your application.

: Be sure to review all information before submitting your application. Notification : If your application is approved, you will get an email notification within 2-4 weeks.

: If your application is approved, you will get an email notification within 2-4 weeks. Further Processing: If selected, you will need to complete an enrollment agreement and set up direct deposit to get monthly payments.

It is important to note that applications are accepted on a rolling basis and do not have a specific deadline date. This means that when you meet the requirements, you can apply regardless of the exact date.

For more information or assistance with your application, contact the Boulder County Basic Income Program at:

In person : Housing & Human Services Dept, 3460 Broadway, Boulder, CO 80304

: Housing & Human Services Dept, 3460 Broadway, Boulder, CO 80304 Phone : 303-441-1000

: 303-441-1000 E-mail: basicincome@bouldercounty.org

So if you meet the minimum eligibility requirements, you can apply for and get this help at any time in the United States.