Amazon is looking for a Product Manager – Tech to join its team working on the Ring App, a core product in Amazon’s home security lineup. Ring has gained popularity for its innovative home security solutions, including video doorbells and alarm systems that allow users to monitor their homes remotely.

This is a great opportunity for someone passionate about product management, and the annual salary for this role ranges from $116,300 to $201,100, depending on location, experience, and qualifications.

The Product Manager role is pivotal in driving innovation and ensuring a seamless customer experience. If you’re passionate about leading mobile app features and enhancing the customer journey, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.

Key responsibilities of the product manager

As the Product Manager for Ring’s mobile app, your primary responsibility will be to lead the development of new features and ensure seamless integration into the app.

Strategy and Product Definition: Collaborate with leadership, business, and engineering teams to define the product roadmap, prioritize features and determine release schedules.

Feature Development: Manage the lifecycle of features from concept to launch, creating actionable plans and executing strategies on time.

Customer-Centric Approach: Work with UX designers to ensure the app meets user needs and offers a great experience.

Cross-Functional Collaboration: Coordinate with teams such as engineering, marketing, and business development to align on product goals and priorities.

Risk Management: Proactively identify and resolve issues that could delay launches or compromise quality.

Data-Driven Decisions: Regularly review metrics and use data to improve app performance and align with organizational goals.

What Amazon is looking for

To be successful in this role, Amazon is seeking candidates with 5+ years of experience in product management, particularly in mobile app development. You should have a strong track record of owning product development, from defining product goals to launching and optimizing features. Experience in agile product development is also preferred, as is familiarity with cross-functional teams.

Additionally, you should possess strong communication skills to navigate between different teams and stakeholders. Whether you’re discussing technical challenges with engineers or explaining product features to marketing teams, the ability to communicate clearly and persuasively will be critical.

Another important aspect of this job is having the ability to anticipate potential challenges and proactively develop solutions. In a fast-paced tech environment, being adaptable and solutions-oriented will help you succeed.

How to apply?

The application process is pretty easy. Here’s how you can apply for this role:

Visit Amazon Careers:

Go to the official Amazon Careers website

Use the Search Bar:

In the search bar, type “Product Manager – Tech” and include keywords like “Ring App” to narrow down the results.

Apply Filters:

Use location filters if needed, such as Los Angeles, or filter by job category (Product Management).

Review the Job Requirements:

Once you find the position, carefully read the job description and requirements to ensure you meet the criteria.

Click “Apply Now”:

After reviewing, click the “Apply Now” button on the job posting.

Sign in or Create an Account:

You will need to sign in to your existing Amazon account. If you don’t have one, create a new account by providing your email and setting up a password.

Provide Your Information:

Enter your personal and professional information, including contact details, work experience, and educational background.

Submit Your CV:

Upload your most recent CV and ensure all details are accurate before submitting your application.

Submit Your Application:

After reviewing your information, click Submit Application to complete the process. Keep an eye on your email for any updates from Amazon regarding the status of your application.

The role includes leading the development of mobile features, driving product strategies, and collaborating with cross-functional teams to enhance the customer experience on a global scale.

