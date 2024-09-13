The fastest growing supermarket in the United States, Aldi, continues to expand with the opening of new stores across the country. In preparation for these openings and the vacation season, the company is looking to hire an additional 13,000 employees, adding to its current workforce of 49,000.



To attract new talent, Aldi has increased its national average wage, offering $18 per hour for store associates and $23 for warehouse workers, depending on market and position. In addition, the chain, recognized by Forbes as one of the best large employers in the United States, noted in a statement that it offers “industry-leading benefits and opportunities for long-term career development.”



“Attracting and retaining talent has always been key to our success, and we look forward to supporting the growth of our new team members in their careers,” added Atty McGrath, president of Aldi.

Opportunities to work at Aldi

In addition to the salary increase, Aldi will offer additional benefits such as health insurance, paid time off and other incentives for those who work at least 30 hours a week. Employees will also be able to enjoy flexible schedules and fully paid parental and caregiver leave, implemented last year in response to staff suggestions.

Working at this fast-growing supermarket goes beyond a basic job: “it is a platform to develop a successful and long-lasting career at Aldi,” the company claims. According to a Glassdoor study, Aldi outperforms its competitors in terms of career growth opportunities.

“I started at Aldi 16 years ago as a sales clerk, and over time I’ve taken on new responsibilities, such as store manager and assistant buyer,” shares Danielle, an Aldi employee in Wisconsin. “Today, I work as a warehouse operations supervisor.”

Aldi notes that 70% of employees who started in-store have moved up to assistant manager, and more than 30% have become store managers. Many have also taken on roles in areas such as purchasing, human resources and supply chain.

How to apply for a position in Aldi’s store

Those interested in the job offers of this supermarket chain can apply at Aldi’s jobs page: https://careers.aldi.us.

There, applicants will be able to find the different positions offered and send their updated curriculum vitae (CV). Those who are qualified will be invited to attend interview events.

However, those who are not called should not lose hope, as CVs will be uploaded to the company’s database for future searches.

“We are gearing up for big growth in our teams with 800 new stores planned to open in 2028. That means more opportunities to get great benefits, collaborate with supportive colleagues and join a team with a culture that prioritizes you and your growth, so that every moment matters,” they noted.

What do you need to work at ALDI?

Requirements: