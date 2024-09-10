Walmart supermarkets offer a large number of job openings for their stores. Specifically, in this case we are talking about job offers to work as warehouse and unloading clerks.

In total there are more than 29,000 job openings throughout the United States, so you will have a good chance to apply for one of these jobs. But what are the jobs about and what do you have to do?

Walmart job openings in the United States

As we were saying, there are currently thousands of vacancies to work in Walmart supermarkets. In this case we are talking about warehousing and unloading positions.

Work with stocking, backroom and receiving associates to ensure customers can find all the items they have on their shopping list. Depending on the shift you work, your job could include moving inventory in the backroom, unloading trucks or helping customers while stocking shelves. From unloading trucks in the summer to filling ice cream in the freezer, this fast-paced job can be physically demanding.

At Walmart, they offer a competitive salary, as well as performance-based incentive awards and other great benefits for a happier mind, body and wallet. Health benefits include medical, vision and dental coverage.

Financial benefits include 401(k), stock purchase and company-paid life insurance. Paid time off benefits include parental leave, family watch out leave, bereavement, jury duty and voting.

Other benefits include short- and long-term disability, company discounts, military leave payment, adoption and surrogacy expense reimbursement, and more.

You will also get PTO and/or PPTO that can be used for vacation, sick leave, holidays or other purposes. The amount you get depends on your job classification and length of employment. You will meet or exceed the requirements of paid sick leave laws, where applicable.

Live Better U is a Walmart-paid educational benefits program for full- and part-time associates at Walmart and Sam’s Club locations. Programs range from high school completion to bachelor’s degrees, including English language learning and short training certificates. Tuition, books and fees are paid in full by Walmart.

Salary range at Walmart

The hourly wage range for this position is $16.00 to $26.00. The actual hourly rate will be at or above the required minimum wage applicable to the job location. Additional compensation includes annual or quarterly performance incentives.

Additional compensation in the form of bonuses may be paid in amounts ranging from $0.35 per hour to $3.00 per hour in specific circumstances. Bonuses may be based on schedule, facility, season, or specific work performed. Multiple premiums may apply if applicable criteria are met.

Duties and responsibilities of working at Walmart

Here are the rights and duties of working at Walmart:

Unload trucks.

Sorting products in the backroom.

Place products on shelves.

Keep aisles tidy and ensure area is clean.

Interact with suppliers and drivers in a positive manner.

Greeting customers and answering their questions.

Depending on your position at Walmart, your duties and rights will change slightly. However, these are the basic rights and duties you will encounter at the supermarket.