It is not easy to look for a job that has reasonable pay and chances of promotion while asking for no prior experience. Thankfully, UPS is currently hiring 245 delivery driver roles with no prior experience required and paying $23 an hour. These roles offer fixed salaries, comprehensive packages, and opportunities for career growth within the organization. If you like to work for yourself and get moving while you’re at it, then UPS has a position that might interest you.

Job Requirements and Qualifications

One great thing about these positions is that you do not have to possess any prior experience. UPS provides extensive training, which means that even if you are new to the market or changing careers, you will be ready to excel. Here’s what you’ll need to qualify for the position:

Valid Driver’s License: Although a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) is not necessary, you must have a valid driver’s license. The license requirements may differ depending on the state, but normally, you should have a clean driving record.

Physical Fitness: Drivers are required to lift packages with a weight of up to 70 lbs and stand for the most part of the working day. This is a very active job, so it would be suitable for people who like to be on the move.

Pass a DOT Physical: Since you will be using the roads, you will need to complete a physical examination by the Department of Transportation to determine your fitness for the job.

Customer Service Skills: When you work as a UPS driver, you will come in contact with customers on a daily basis. That’s why courtesy and proper language are vital in ensuring that the customer gets the best experience.

Eligibility to Work in the U.S.: You must be legally authorized to work in the United States.

Why Choose UPS?

UPS is not just another courier service. It provides great perks, career advancement, and a good working culture. Here’s why these jobs stand out:

Great Starting Pay: UPS pays delivery drivers a competitive salary of $23 per hour at the entry level. For those with no prior experience, this is a good starting salary as it offers an immediate source of income.

Full Healthcare Benefits: Even as a seasonal employee, you will also be entitled to some of the best medical, dental, and vision insurance benefits.

Career Growth: Although the initial role may be temporary, UPS is famous for its employment progression. Full-time drivers can make an average of $145,000 per year, which includes bonuses, full coverage of insurance premiums, seven weeks of paid vacation, paid holidays and sick leaves.

Job Security: UPS is known for being a responsible and stable employer. Since package delivery is a crucial service that doesn’t go out of business, UPS provides job security, especially during peak seasons. This position may begin as a part-time job during the holiday period but could develop into a permanent position.

Extensive Training: UPS offers training to all new drivers so that you are prepared for the day-to-day responsibilities of the position. No prior experience in driving or delivery is required, but one must be willing to learn and work in a fast-paced environment.

How to Apply for a UPS Delivery Driver Job

Applying for one of the 245 UPS delivery driver jobs is simple. Here’s how you can get started:

Visit the UPS Jobs Website: You can visit the official UPS job website at UPS Jobs to view the current job openings. To find and apply for driver positions near you, you can use the search bar on the website.

Submit an Application: Once you have found a job posting that you are interested in, fill out the online application. They will ask you for your contact details, and employment history.

Prepare for the Interview: If you are successful in your application, you will be contacted for an interview during which UPS will review your suitability for the position. Don’t forget to emphasize your communication skills and your physical fitness for the position.

Complete the Training: When you are employed, UPS will offer you the necessary training to enable you to get ready for your new job. You will know how to manage delivery routes, how to handle and transport the packages as well as how to deal with the customers.

If you enjoy being active, like traveling and would like to work for a company that appreciates its employees, one of these UPS jobs may be perfect for you.