For many who rely on Social Security benefits, Veterans Affairs (VA) disability payments, or Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), even small increases in payments can have a significant impact on financial stability. As we look ahead to 2025, an important change is coming that will affect millions of people—an increase in Social Security benefits driven by the annual Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA). This adjustment aims to ensure that benefits keep up with inflation, helping those who depend on these payments manage the rising cost of living.

How the 2025 benefit increase will affect VA and SSDI payments

If you are a recipient of VA or SSDI benefits, the 2025 COLA increase will directly affect your payments. Both VA and SSDI benefits are adjusted annually in line with Social Security’s COLA, meaning you can expect a boost in your monthly payments starting in January 2025. Here’s what you need to know:

VA disability payments: Veterans receiving disability benefits from the VA will see their payments rise in proportion to the COLA increase. The VA applies the same adjustment as Social Security to ensure that disabled veterans’ benefits keep pace with inflation. Whether you’re receiving partial or full disability benefits, this increase will help offset the growing cost of healthcare, housing, and other essential needs.

SSDI payments: Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients will also receive a higher monthly benefit due to the COLA adjustment. Since SSDI payments are based on a percentage of your past earnings, any increase to the base Social Security benefit directly impacts SSDI as well. For those unable to work due to a disability, even a modest increase can make a big difference in covering expenses.

While it’s difficult to predict exactly how much the 2025 increase will be until official numbers are released, early estimates suggest a potential rise of around 3%. This would translate to an increase of approximately $50 to $70 per month for the average Social Security recipient, though your specific increase will depend on your current benefit amount.

When will the benefit increase take effect?

The new Social Security benefit increase for 2025 will officially take effect in January. If you receive Social Security, VA disability, or SSDI benefits, your first increased payment will arrive in your account starting in January 2025. It’s important to keep an eye on your payment schedule, as this adjustment will automatically reflect in your deposit or check without any additional action required on your part.

For those who receive their payments via direct deposit, the increase will appear in your account at the same time as your usual monthly payment. If you receive paper checks, be sure to monitor your mailbox around the same time in January for your updated benefit amount.

By staying informed and preparing for this change, you can make the most of the additional funds and ensure that your financial stability remains secure heading into 2025.

