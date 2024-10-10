2025 General Motors Summer Internship in Detroit: Jumpstart Your Career

Are you a student with a passion for accounting, finance, or business? If yes, then the 2025 General Motors Summer Internship in Detroit might just be right for you to gain valuable real-world experience. This program is designed to provide hands-on experience you can use to grow your career, as you work alongside industry professionals at one of the world’s leading automotive companies.

This program provides you an opportunity to apply what you have learned in the classroom. Ready yourself to gain new skills in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.

What you will do as an accounting intern

The General Motors accounting internship gives you a chance to work hand-in-hand with other departments within the company. Your tasks will include assembling and analyzing the data to help the leadership make critical business decisions. At the end of your internship, you’ll be able to present your findings and recommendations to senior GM executives.

You’ll have an opportunity to view numerous dimensions of the company’s worldwide portfolio from which you will get a broad view of GM’s business and related finance and accounting functions. Key activities during the internship include:

Rotations in departments like controllership, audit and tax.



Work with financial data to identify important business solutions.



Providing financial transparency and accountability while working in different teams.



Participating in a case competition, assembly plant tours and networking events.

Not only will you see real word accounting in action, but you will be exposed to the larger scope of operations that help GM stand out as a top automotive company.

Why the GM summer internship is a great opportunity

A standout feature of this internship is the hybrid work arrangement. GM expects you to report to their Detroit Renaissance Center three times a week, which means you still get on site collaboration with the perfect amount of flexibility. This setup allows you to fully immerse yourself in GM’s culture while still enjoying some autonomy in how and where you work.

Besides the hands on work experience, you will receive a monthly salary ranging from $4,400 to $4,800 depending on your academic status. In addition, selected students are provided with a one time lump sum taxable stipend by GM to help cover the living expenses during your internship.

Beyond compensation, you’ll enjoy several perks designed to enhance your experience:

GM Family First Vehicle Discount Program

Paid GM holidays

Opportunities to grow within GM based on performance

You’ll also have access to events specifically created for interns, such as networking sessions with company leaders and tours of GM facilities, that will connect you to people and places who can further your career.

Qualifications for the GM summer internship

To apply for the 2025 GM Summer Accounting Internship, you must meet the following basic qualifications:

Be pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business, finance, accounting, economics , or a related field.



, or a related field. Graduate with a bachelor’s degree between October 2025 and June 2026 , or graduate between December 2024 and June 2025 with plans to complete additional coursework (e.g., CPA requirements) by June 2026 .



, or graduate between with plans to complete additional coursework (e.g., CPA requirements) by . Be available to work full-time (40 hours per week) during the internship period.

While these are the minimum requirements, but they are not all – there are other skills and experiences that will make you more competitive. Leading in academics, extracurriculars, or service will help you stand out on your application. GM needs folks who can figure out things, who can work in cross functional teams, and be proactive.

How to apply

If this internship sounds like the right fit for you, the application process is straightforward. Follow these steps to apply:

Visit GM Careers Website: Visit to read the requirements and benefits in detail and check if this role is fit for your career.

Log in/sign up your account: Once you have decided to give this position a go, click on the “Apply Now” button on the right. This asks you to either log in or sign up your GM Careers account.

Submit your application: Once you enter your account, you can submit your application. You can either use your last application, submit a resume or apply manually.

Submit your application: Whichever method you use to apply, review your application before submission.

The 2025 General Motors Summer Internship offers a fantastic opportunity to jumpstart your career while gaining invaluable experience in a hybrid work environment.