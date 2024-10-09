Rising living costs like skyrocketing housing prices and everyday bills are really starting to put a strain on many New Jersey residents. If you need some financial breathing room, the stimulus check of $1,750 could give you just that. As part of the state’s Anchor Property Tax Relief Program, this one-time tax relief payment is meant to help both homeowners and renters.

However, there is a catch, as the deadline to apply is near. In this article, we’re going to take you through who qualifies for a stimulus check, how to apply, and most importantly what you need to do before the deadline to get it. Don’t let this opportunity get past you.

What is the $1750 stimulus check?

The $1,750 stimulus check is one way New Jersey is trying to help out its residents during the tough economic times. In reality, this payment is property tax relief to alleviate the cost of homeownership and rent. The stimulus is for middle- and lower-income households so that they can deal with housing costs that have become tough to tackle in the past few years.

This is part of the state’s $300 million Anchor Property Tax Relief Program that helps homeowners and renters cope with tax bills. The idea behind the program is to give back to residents, particularly those who have seen rising property taxes or higher rents.

Who is eligible for the $1750 stimulus check?

Before you rush to apply, it’s important to confirm that you meet the eligibility requirements. The eligibility for this stimulus check is determined by your income and whether you own or rent your home. Let’s break down the key criteria:

Homeowners: You qualify for a $1,750 payment if you bought (or already own) your home and make less than $150,000 per year. Those making between $150,001 and $250,000 will get $1,000.



Renters who make $150,000 or less annually are eligible for a $450 payment. This is lower than the amount for homeowners but still a good one considering the increasing rent prices in the state.

Tax returns: To be eligible, you'll need to have filed a 2019 tax return, so if you failed to file a 2019 return, you might not qualify for this relief.

Simply put, if you are a New Jersey resident, own or rent a home, and meet the income requirements, you could be talking about a nice bump to your budget. But keep in mind that this is a one time payment only.

How to apply for the $1750 stimulus check

Applying for the stimulus check is a straightforward process, but it’s essential to follow all the steps carefully to ensure that you don’t miss out. Here’s how you can apply:

Visit the official website: First, you need to visit the New Jersey government website responsible for the Anchor Property Tax Relief Program.

Gather your documents: Be sure you have everything you need — proof of income, 2019 tax return, proof of homeownership or renters status.

Submit your application: Follow the instructions on the website to submit your application. You can apply either online or by mailing the completed forms.

Double-check your submission: Make sure to double-check everything before submitting your application so there are no mistakes that would delay your payment.

It’s important to note that this program is based on your 2019 tax return, so make sure your paperwork is in order from that year.

When is the deadline to apply?

The deadline to apply for the $1,750 stimulus check is December 31, 2024, and time is running out. It might sound like a long way off, but with the nature of tax related applications, it is always best to apply early, rather than wait until the last possible second. If any issue creeps up in your application process, then waiting for too long could result in missing out entirely.

So, if you are eligible, now is the perfect time to gather your documents and submit your application. The relief is just around the corner, but only if you act before the deadline.